Apple Experts Say You Should Turn This iPhone Setting Off Immediately If You Want To Save Battery

If you have an iPhone, chances are you’re also constantly looking for ways to boost your iPhone’s battery. Dealing with a device that loses its charge after a few hours is nobody’s idea of a great time. But instead of feeling frustrated, there are steps you can take right now that can boost battery power and help prolong the life of your device. Tech Expert Kimberly Silva, CEO of FindPeopleFirst, stresses that there are two iPhone settings you should turn off immediately if you want to save battery.

“The iPhone is more than a phone; it offers a wide selection of communication options,” Silva says. “The iPhone enables you to take advantage of online services—particularly if an iPhone app supports them—for example, banking, news, music, searching for information, reading books online, email, weather, etc. Besides having all these perks one most annoying thing about the iPhone is its poor battery timing. Here we’re going to talk about the main iPhone settings you should turn off immediately to save your battery life.”

Here’s what you need to know.

iPhone Analytics

“Turning this off will improve your iPhone’s battery life and give you more privacy,” Silva says. “iPhone Analytics sends data from your iPhone to Apple which drains your battery and could present a privacy issue about how you use your phones.”

To turn off iPhone Analytics, go to Settings > Privacy > Analytics & Improvements, and turn off Share iPhone Analytics.

Significant Locations

“Significant Locations tracks the places you visit most often and saves them onto your iPhone,” Silva says. “Turning it off will improve your battery life and help you maintain your privacy. Significant Locations means that your iPhone keeps track of everywhere you go by using your GPS. They can then deliver relevant advertising to you, which is supposed to make your experience better. But this feature takes a lot of battery power so it's best to turn it off if you want to save your battery power.”

Turn off Significant Locations by going to Settings -> Privacy -> Location Services -> System -> Services -> Significant Locations. Now toggle it off.