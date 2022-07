ROME — A 25-year-old man is accused of choking his girlfriend until she blacked out on West Court Street in Rome, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said the female victim woke up at about 6 a.m. June 21 to an angry boyfriend, 25-year-old Adrian T. Clark, of Rome. Police said Clark wrapped his arm around his girlfriend’s throat and dragged her out of bed in the chokehold.

ROME, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO