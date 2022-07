An Irish border poll would “not be appropriate or right” at this time, Ireland’s deputy premier has said.However, Leo Varadkar has called for the tests around when Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis should call a referendum on Irish unity to be clarified.The Tanaiste, who is set to become Taoiseach in December, described the aspiration to a united Ireland as a “legitimate one”.But he added: “I don’t think it’s appropriate or right at this time.“Fundamentally, because I think we need to get the Assembly and Executive up and running.“We need to resolve the issues around protocol. And I think that can...

