ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

European Broadcasting Union Re-Elects President Delphine Ernotte-Cunci, Adds Ukraine’s Mykola Chernotytskyi to Board

By K.J. Yossman
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuropean Broadcasting Union (EBU) president Delphine Ernotte-Cunci (pictured above, far left) has been re-elected for a second two-year term. Vice-president Petr Dvořák has also been re-elected. Their new mandate will run from Jan. 2023. More from Variety. Karlovy Vary Called Out by Ukrainian Filmmakers Over Russian Boycott...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Russian diplomats depart Bulgaria amid soaring tensions

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Two Russian airplanes departed Bulgaria on Sunday with scores of Russian diplomatic staff and their families amid a mass expulsion that has sent tensions soaring between the historically close nations, a Russian diplomat said. Filip Voskresenski, a high-ranking Russian diplomat, told journalists at the airport...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Delphine Ernotte
DOPE Quick Reads

In Ukraine Russian Kyiv Conflict, Airstrike Was Meant to Humiliate Western Leaders Before Group of Seven Summit

A recent Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv destroyed at least two residential buildings and a preschool backyard. The attack reportedly killed one and wounded six. Russia also allegedly attacked Ukraine from 932 miles away with 14 KH-101 air-to-surface long-range cruise missiles. For a visual, 932 miles is slightly shorter than the straight line distance between Aliso Viejo, CA, and Ralls, TX. [i] [ii]
Daily Mail

Putin arrests Olympic 'traitor': Moment Russian ice hockey star Ivan Fedotov is forcibly enlisted in the army and dragged off to fight in Ukraine after signing $1m deal with US NHL team the Philadelphia Flyers

A Russian ice hockey star who signed a million-dollar contract with an American team was rounded up by Russian plain-clothes policemen and taken to an army enlistment office yesterday before he's expected to be sent to fight in Ukraine. Olympian Ivan Fedotov, 25, was reportedly rushed into Putin's army after...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Re Elected#Board#Variety Karlovy Vary#Ukrainian Filmmakers#Russian#Ua#Pbc#German#Zdf#Channel#France T L Visions#Czech Television#Ebu
Benzinga

Putin's Ally On How To Force West To Negotiate — Position Hypersonic Missiles To Hit US In 5 Minutes

As Russian troops continue military operations in the more-than four-month-old war against Ukraine, tempers are flying high. Andrei Gurulyov, a crony of President Vladimir Putin and a Duma member, reportedly told Rossiya-1, that Russia should look to recreate the Cuban missile crisis. The Cuban missile crisis of 1962 saw the U.S. and the now-defunct Soviet Union prepping for nuclear missile attacks, the former positioning them in Italy and Turkey and the latter in Cuba.
MILITARY
Reuters

France says Russia must answer for missile strike on Ukrainian mall

PARIS, June 27 (Reuters) - Russia must answer for a deadly missile strike on a crowded Ukrainian shopping centre on Monday, France's Foreign Ministry said, condemning the attack. At least 11 people were killed and 50 wounded when two Russian missiles slammed into the shopping centre in the central Ukrainian...
POLITICS
Defense One

Today's D Brief: Russia strikes Odesa region; Turkey’s NATO deal; Another $800M for Ukraine; New Medal of Honor recipients; And a bit more.

Russian missiles slammed down on Ukraine’s Odesa region overnight, killing at least 19 people and wounding nearly 40 others—exactly one day after Russian forces withdrew from an island close to Ukraine’s Black Sea coastline in a retreat some observers had hoped would ease pressure on grain exports out of the region’s vital port city.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Russia
TheDailyBeast

Russians Capture Key Eastern City as Ukraine Forces Retreat

Ukrainian forces have retreated from Lysychansk, its military command said in a Sunday statement, hours after Moscow announced it had seized the strategic city following weeks of ferocious warfare. “The continuation of the defense of the city would lead to fatal consequences,” the military said. “In order to preserve the lives of Ukrainian defenders, a decision was made to withdraw.” Hours earlier on Sunday, top Ukrainian officials had denied that Lysychansk, essentially the final remaining stronghold in the country’s eastern region of Luhansk, had fallen. In a news conference with Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, President Volodymyr Zelensky said: “Lyssychansk is still being fought for,” according to Al Jazeera. The Russian Defense Ministry later announced that its forces, along with soldiers from the pro-Kremlin, self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic, had “established full control” over the city and its surrounding settlements.
MILITARY
Benzinga

In Major Blow to Vladimir Putin, Turkey Backs Sweden, Finland Joining NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization will now fast-track membership for Sweden and Finland after Turkey lifted its opposition to the Nordic countries joining the allies. What Happened: On Tuesday, during the NATO summit talks in Madrid, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan agreed with his Finnish and Swedish counterparts on a series of security measures to allow the two Nordic nations to progress in their bid to join the U.S.-led alliance.
POLITICS
BBC

Ukraine demands the seizure of Russian-flagged grain ship off Turkey

Ukraine has called for a ship carrying grain from a Russian-occupied part of the country to be seized. The ship is currently lying off the Turkish coast. We've monitored the Russian-flagged ship, the Zhibek Zholy, on its route from the Ukrainian port of Berdyansk to the Turkish port of Karasu.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy