The United States was founded on Christian principles. The “Embarkation of the Mayflower” is a massive painting in the capitol rotunda in Washington, D.C. It shows the Pilgrims gathered around an open Bible. Biblical principles guided the writing of the Mayflower Compact – the first governing document in our country. The Supreme Court rendered a unanimous decision in The Church of the Holy Trinity v. the United States in which the opinion declared that America is a “Christian Nation.” This does not mean it is the State religion or that other religions are not welcomed to be practiced.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO