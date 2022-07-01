Movie Matinees Set Mondays at Library

Apple TV+ is adding another one to their already strong lineup of sci-fi TV shows. Titled Wool, the show is an American science fiction streaming television series created and written by Graham Yost, who had previously worked on Speed, Broken Arrow, Hard Rain, and Justified. The show will be directed by Morten Tyldium, who had helmed iconic projects like Headhunters and The Imitation Game. Wool is based on the first book in the Silo series by Hugh Howey. Here’s a description of the plot of the show, according to Deadline: “Wool is a set in a ruined and toxic future where a community exists in a giant silo underground, hundreds of stories deep. There, men and women live in a society full of regulations they believe are meant to protect them.” The show promises an impressive list of cast members, some of whom had appeared in major blockbusters before. If you want to learn more about the actors set to appear in this series, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming TV series Wool.

