Movie Matinees Set Mondays at Library

WASHINGTON — The Gunn Memorial Library will host Movie Matinee at 1 p.m. Mondays throughout July, including “Father Stu” on July 11, “Everything, Everywhere All at Once” on July 18 and “Mothering Sunday” on July 25. “Father Stu” follows an amateur boxer...

