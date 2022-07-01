ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

North Atlantic Acquisition Corp. Announces Termination of Business Combination Agreement with TeleSign, Inc.

By North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation (NAAC)
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation ("NAAC") (NASDAQ: NAAC), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that its business combination agreement with TeleSign, Inc. ("TeleSign") has terminated, effective immediately. As a result, the special meeting of NAAC stockholders to approve the proposed transaction has been...

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefastmode.com

NEC Boosts its Capacity to Deliver E2E Open RAN with Acquisition of Aspire Technology

NEC has further increased its capacity to deliver End-to-End Open RAN ecosystems, along with system design and integration for legacy networks, to operators globally with its agreement to acquire Aspire Technology, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. The company is a leader in technology solutions and specialized system integration (SI) with unique...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Flowdesk, the French Digital Asset Financial Tech Provider, Raises $30M in Funding

Flowdesk announced that it has secured $30 million in funding from investors such as Eurazeo, Aglaé Ventures, ISAI, Speedinvest, Fabric.vc, Ledger, and Coinbase, and 20 “well-known” business angels, including Alexandre Prot (Qonto), Nicolas Julia (Sorare), Pascal Gauthier (Ledger) and Sébastien Borget (The Sandbox). Established in 2020,...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Daher Completes Its Acquisition of the Stuart, Florida Aerostructures Production Facility, Significantly Expanding the Company's Presence in North America's Aviation Industry

STUART, Fla. - July 1, 2022 - ( ) Daher has marked a major expansion of its U.S. industrial presence by acquiring the metallic and composite aerostructures assembly facility in Stuart, Florida, reinforcing the company's position as a Tier 1 supplier for aircraft manufacturers in North America and beyond. The...
STUART, FL
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

MagIron Achieves Significant Milestone in its Strategy to Restart Plant 4

GILBERT, Minn., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MagIron LLC ("MagIron" or the "Company) today announced that it has completed the purchase of selected assets from the receivership estate of Prairie River Minerals, LLC ("PRM") (the "Acquisition"). This follows entry of a court order approving the free and clear sale of PRM assets to MagIron by a State of Minnesota district court judge in the Assignment for the Benefit of Creditors action on May 13, 2022. Under the terms of the Acquisition, MagIron will pay total cash consideration of $2.6 million and assume $6.05 million of debt.
GILBERT, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telesign#Board Of Directors#Telesign Inc#Tmt
Benzinga

Flower One Hires Tim Shoemake As Chief Operating Officer

Flower One Holdings Inc. FLOOF FONE F appointed Tim Shoemake as its COO. “We are very excited to have Tim on board, as he brings a unique combination of experience both inside and outside of cannabis to the table,” stated Kellen O’Keefe, Flower One’s president & CEO. “Tim’s expertise in large-scale, highly competitive perishable goods manufacturing makes him a valuable asset, and we look forward to working closely with him to assure we deliver the quality and consistency needed to be successful.”
AGRICULTURE
pymnts

Geodis Acquires Keppel Logistics to Bolster B2B, B2C eCommerce

Geodis, a transportation and logistics company, announced Friday (July 1) it has obtained regulatory approvals and completed its acquisition of Keppel Logistics. According to the announcement, the acquisition has consolidated Geodis’ footprint and eCommerce operations in the Asia-Pacific region, especially in Singapore. “The acquisition of Keppel Logistics marks a...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Cigna Completes Transaction with Chubb

Cigna divests life, accident and supplemental benefits businesses in six Asia-Pacific markets to sharpen focus on its expanding health portfolio. BLOOMFIELD, Conn., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI), a global health services company, today announced the completion of the company's previously announced divestiture of its life, accident and supplemental benefits businesses in six markets across Asia Pacific to Chubb (NYSE: CB) in an approximately $5.4 billion transaction.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Telegraph Hill Partners Raises $525M Fifth Fund for New Life Science and Healthcare Investments

SAN FRANCISCO , July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telegraph Hill Partners (THP), a venture capital and growth equity firm dedicated to building life science and healthcare technology businesses, announced that it has closed on THP V, a new $525 million investment fund. The fund will make investments in innovative companies that are commercializing advanced technologies in areas including life science tools, reagents, specialty chemistries, medical technology, medical devices, diagnostics, healthcare IT, healthcare services, agriculture and animal health. THP V will be managed by a team close to major life science and medical innovation hubs, and includes Matt Mackowski, Deval Lashkari, Tom Raffin, Jeanette Welsh, Alex Efron, Kate Cilio and Linda Gregoire in San Francisco; Paul Grossman in San Diego; Rob Hart in Miami; Alex Herzick and Rob Capone in Research Triangle Park; and Gary Curtis in New Haven.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

CPGToolbox and PSignite merge to bring clients a completely reimagined, fully integrated RGM suite

KENNESAW, Ga., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PSignite and CPGToolBox have announced the merger of their business operations to help Consumer Packaged Goods companies drive profitable revenue growth management. CPGToolBox, a longtime customer of PSignite, offers decades of industry knowledge and hands-on TPM experience to help Consumer Goods companies...
KENNESAW, GA
smallbusinessbrain

The Advantages Gained Through Business Mergers and Acquisitions

Owning a successful small business is all about staying as profitable as possible. That means you need to understand how fast to grow and how to take advantage of great opportunities. Business mergers provide an opportunity to take your company to the next level. But why is this such a big deal? This article will provide some answers. Here we take a look at some of the most significant advantages you can gain through mergers and acquisitions that every business owner needs to understand. Keep reading to discover valuable insights into growing your company in a competitive economy.
SMALL BUSINESS
Advocate Andy

Consumer Groups Call for Regulatory Action Against TAB Bank

Coalition calls TAB's practices "predatory," calls on FDIC to downgrade bank's rating. A coalition of consumer groups is calling on the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) to take regulatory action against Utah-based TAB Bank for what the groups call "predatory" lending practices.
pymnts

Airtel Africa Launches Smartcash Payment Service Bank

Airtel Africa, a multinational company that provides telecommunications and mobile money services in 14 countries in Africa, primarily in East, Central and West Africa, officially launched Smartcash Payment Service Bank Friday (July 1). Smartcash will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Airtel, providing financial services across Nigeria. Services the bank...
ECONOMY
ambcrypto.com

From soup to nuts of ‘agreement reached on European crypto-assets regulation’

As the rest of the cryptocurrency market gradually moves on from the aftermath of the collapse of Terra’s LUNA and UST, regulators across the globe have become increasingly skeptical of digital assets and the risks they pose to investors. On 30 June, the European Commission, lawmakers within the European...
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Solar Power Market in India: 37.31% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | by End-user and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

NEW YORK, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Solar Power Market is segmented in India by end-user (utility and rooftop) and application (grid-connected and off-grid). The market share growth in India by the utility segment will be significant during the forecast period. A utility-scale solar power plant has been producing clean and dependable energy over the last few decades. It gives the benefit of fixed electricity prices when the prices of electricity generated from fossil fuels are high during peak demand periods. It can also be stored in energy storage systems for using it when there is no sunlight. These factors will drive the adoption of utility-scale solar power in the country. Moreover, the Solar Power Market in India Share is expected to increase by USD 240.42 billion from 2021 to 2026- according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Automotive Catalyst Market Size to grow by USD 1.70 Million | APAC to Occupy 63% Market Share | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Catalyst Market by Product (palladium, platinum, rhodium, and others), Application (light-duty vehicle and heavy-duty vehicle), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The automotive catalyst market share is expected to increase by USD 1.70 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.39%. 63% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the automotive catalyst market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The increasing vehicle production will facilitate the automotive catalyst market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy