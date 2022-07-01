North Atlantic Acquisition Corp. Announces Termination of Business Combination Agreement with TeleSign, Inc.

NEW YORK, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Solar Power Market is segmented in India by end-user (utility and rooftop) and application (grid-connected and off-grid). The market share growth in India by the utility segment will be significant during the forecast period. A utility-scale solar power plant has been producing clean and dependable energy over the last few decades. It gives the benefit of fixed electricity prices when the prices of electricity generated from fossil fuels are high during peak demand periods. It can also be stored in energy storage systems for using it when there is no sunlight. These factors will drive the adoption of utility-scale solar power in the country. Moreover, the Solar Power Market in India Share is expected to increase by USD 240.42 billion from 2021 to 2026- according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO