North Atlantic Acquisition Corp. Announces Termination of Business Combination Agreement with TeleSign, Inc.
NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation ("NAAC") (NASDAQ: NAAC), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that its business combination agreement with TeleSign, Inc. ("TeleSign") has terminated, effective immediately. As a result, the special meeting of NAAC stockholders to approve the proposed transaction has been...www.ontownmedia.com
Comments / 0