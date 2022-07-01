Steve Carell is reading a CBeebies bedtime story

Click here to read the full article. Winona Ryder’s acting chops are not the only contribution she makes to Stranger Things. The Eighties icon also makes sure the scripts stay true to the era. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Ryder’s costar David Harbour said she gives feedback to creators Matt and Ross Duffer on the scripts to keep the 1980s accuracy in check, and the Duffer Brothers have modified the scripts after she fact-checks them. “She’d tell them, ‘This song actually came out in ’85, and you have it in ’83,’” Harbour said. “She knew all of these minute, tiny details...

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO