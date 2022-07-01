ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Teachers’ leaders say 5% rise for experienced staff is ‘unacceptable’

By The Newsroom
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Aj1tU_0gRsmKvu00

Teachers’ leaders have said Government plans to give most teachers a pay rise of 5% do not “come close” to what is needed.

On Friday, The Telegraph reported that education secretary Nadhim Zahawi is planning to give early career teachers a rise of 9% in the first five years’ of their career, as part of plans to raise starting salaries to £30,000.

Mr Zahawi is also planning a pay rise of 5% for the remaining 380,000 teachers across the UK to avoid the risk of strike action, rather than 3% as originally planned.

He has written to chancellor Rishi Sunak to propose the increase.

The Department for Education’s submission to the School Teachers’ Review Body had suggested that more experienced teachers receive pay rises of between 2 and 3%, which unions have said is too low given rising inflation rates.

Both the NASUWT and NEU teaching unions, which have threatened strikes in autumn over pay, have said that the proposed increase of 5% for more experienced staff is too low.

The NEU has previously written to Mr Zahawi calling for “inflation-plus” pay rises.

“We have to tell you that failing sufficient action by you, in the autumn term, we will consult our members on their willingness to take industrial action. And we will be strongly encouraging them to vote yes,” the letter said.

NASUWT has said it will hold a national strike ballot if the Government fails to “deliver pay restoration for teachers”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12MMTc_0gRsmKvu00
NASUWT general secretary Patrick Roach (Simon Boothe/NASUWT/PA) (PA Media)

Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the NEU teaching union, said that she would await the Government’s formal response to the STRB at the end of the month but that 5% for more experienced staff was “unacceptable”.

“9% for beginner teachers does not really shift the dial on the Government’s plan to reach a £30,000 starter salary within two years. In that time, however, teachers will have experienced the intense and excessive workload which leads to almost a third quitting within five years of qualifying,” she said.

She added that more experienced teachers had been “subjected to poor pay deal after poor pay deal for many years, and for them a 5% deal would be unacceptable”.

“It is well below the current RPI inflation of 11.7%. What we need to see is an inflation-plus pay increase for all teachers.

“Teacher pay has fallen by a fifth in real terms since 2010. Combine this with the high workload – and amongst the highest unpaid working hours – and it is no wonder there is a major problem with recruitment and retention,” she said.

“With training numbers through the floor, this has profound consequences for our education system. Add to this schools struggling to make ends meet through periods of underfunding, additional Covid security, and now the cost-of-living crisis.”

And Patrick Roach, general secretary of NASUWT, said the plans “did not come close” to what was needed.

Dr Roach said it was “extraordinary” that the Government had chosen to delay publication of the pay review body report and that ministers had refused to “engage in dialogue directly with the profession”.

“The deepening cost of living crisis together with 12 years of real-terms cuts to teachers’ pay require a genuine commitment to pay restoration for teachers starting in September,” he said.

“A typical classroom teacher is today £40,000 worse off than they would have been had their pay kept pace with inflation over the last decade.

“Talk of a pay award of 5% for the vast majority of teachers doesn’t come close to what is needed.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MdjMJ_0gRsmKvu00
Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (Jason Senior/ASCL/PA) (PA Media)

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said that ASCL was “not entirely sure what is new about this” given that the DfE submission to the STRB in March proposed a two-year pay award of 8.9% and then 7.1% to teacher starting salaries as part of the commitment to raise them to £30,000.

“The trouble is that it also proposed lower pay awards for other pay points tapering down to 3% and then 2% for teachers on the upper pay scale and for leaders – which is significantly below inflation and represents another effective pay cut,” he added.

“This is on top of pay erosion since 2010 which has seen the real value of salaries fall by a fifth and is one of the main drivers of a teacher shortage crisis that is hitting our schools.

“We are seeking an across-the-board pay award which matches inflation and which also begins to address this long-term attack on teacher pay. We simply must have enough teachers to put in front of classes.”

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “It is now very clear that the Government’s original proposal to the pay body is untenable.

“School leaders and teachers alike have experienced a decade of real-terms pay cuts and the effects of this are being further exacerbated by spiralling inflation. Urgent action is required to ensure that teacher and leaders’ pay is not further eroded.

“We will be examining carefully what the pay review body says. To avert a major recruitment and retention crisis in leadership, Government must act to protect salaries from rising inflation.”

The Schools Week website has reported that there are not enough supply agency teachers to cover gaps if teachers go on strike.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 4

Related
newschain

Call to raise priority for gynaecological procedures as cancellations rise

Campaigners want gynaecological conditions to be given greater priority by the NHS as women report increasing cancellations for procedures. Ministers have been warned that elective gynaecological procedures are the “least likely to actually take place” and a “change in mindset” is required to give women’s health matters the attention they deserve.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Patrick Roach
Person
Paul Whiteman
Daily Mail

Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi is set to urge employers to move away from 'graduate only' jobs in a bid to diversify the workforce

Employers should move away from advertising 'graduate only' jobs in a bid to diversify the workforce, the Education Secretary will say this week. Nadhim Zahawi is set to urge bosses to look at bringing on more apprentices or people with T levels – new technical-based qualifications – rather than just those with degrees amid his push for a more skills-based economy.
WORLD
The Guardian

Gavin Williamson’s new job is an insult to teachers using food banks

The government’s pay offer to teachers so far is derisory (Teaching unions warn of strikes in England despite reports of improved pay offer, 1 July). What makes it even more insulting is the news that Gavin Williamson, education secretary during the lockdowns, is about to earn £50,000 a year for a part-time second job advising an education firm chaired by a Tory donor, which has itself given large sums to the party (Report, 29 June).
WORLD
Daily Mail

Record number of teenagers will be squeezed out of degree places this year as universities target £30,000-a-year students from abroad instead

Record numbers of teenagers will be squeezed out of degree places this year because some universities rate them a greater 'financial risk' than lucrative foreign students. When A-level results arrive next month the hopes of many sixth formers will be dashed by a combination of deferred students taking up spaces, an upward trend in 18-year-old numbers and ambitious overseas student recruitment targets.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Teachers#Neu
newschain

Harry Styles ‘heartbroken’ after fatal shooting cancels Copenhagen show

Harry Styles said he was “heartbroken” and “devastated” after his concert in Copenhagen was cancelled following a fatal shooting at a nearby shopping centre. The former One Direction star, 28, was due to take to the stage at the Royal Arena venue on Sunday night as part of his highly anticipated Love On Tour shows.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

NHS removes words ‘woman’ and ‘women’ from menopause page

The NHS has removed the words “woman” and “women” from its menopause page as part of an update to increase inclusive language in its web pages.The latest update comes after the health service removed the same words from its online ovarian cancer guidance earlier this month.At the time, health secretary Sajid Javid criticised the removal of the word from the NHS’ advice pages and said he did not “think it’s right”.Previously, the menopause page introduced the condition with the sentence: “The menopause is when a woman stops having periods and is no longer able to get pregnant naturally.”It also previously...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Department for Education
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Education
Publisher
newschain
newschain

Barristers to continue strike action with gatherings at courts

Barristers are to continue their strike into a second week, with gatherings of lawyers expected at courts around the country. Action began across England and Wales last week in a dispute over pay and conditions, and a three-day walkout of criminal defence barristers from all courts will go ahead on Monday.
LAW
newschain

Couple tie the knot in Mary Poppins wedding ceremony

A couple have tied the knot in a Mary Poppins-themed wedding ceremony, as it is a favourite film of one of the pair. Wheat scientist Emilie Knight, 43, dressed as the fictional nanny while 51-year-old ambulance care assistant Kerrie Smith became Bert in a striped jacket and hat when they got married in Norwich.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
newschain

Zelensky denies Russian forces have captured last stronghold in Luhansk

Russia claimed control on Sunday over the last Ukrainian stronghold in an eastern province that is key to achieving a major goal of its invasion. Ukraine’s general staff of the military reported that its forces had withdrawn from Lysychansk in Luhansk province, but the president said the fight for the city was ongoing.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy