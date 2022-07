Penn State has been busy this summer putting together one of the best recruiting classes in the Big Ten and in the nation for the Class of 2023. After an eventful and rewarding month of June, Penn State is hoping to keep the good news flowing throughout July. Toward the end of the month, one key recruiting target will announce his college decision, and Penn State is considered to be in the mix.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 1 HOUR AGO