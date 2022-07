Juul fired back at the FDA ban on its vapes, filing for an extension to sell its products on Tuesday and stating that the agency overlooked data it contends shows that its vapes have been a significant help for those looking to quit smoking. However, critics have argued that the vaping epidemic among children invalidates their response. James Frantz, a trial attorney at James Frantz Law Group representing Californians who claim to have been harmed by the company, joined Cheddar News to talk about what he sees as the benefits of banning Juul. "My beef is if Juul hadn't have targeted minors in middle school and high school, we wouldn't have all these young smokers now smoking Juul," he said. "And once Juul's not here, they're gonna be smoking cigarettes."

