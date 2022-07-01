Coast Guard searching for a missing fisherman off the south coast of Massachusetts

USCG 47 foot boat (USCG file photo)

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — There is an active search underway off the Massachusetts coast Friday morning for a missing fisherman.

The search is focused on a line between Nomans Island, which is just south of Martha’s Vineyard, and New Bedford.

The Coast Guard says a crewmember from the fishing vessel “Susan Rose” was last seen on board the boat at around midnight, and that the crew then realized he was no longer on the vessel at around 1:30 a.m.

The boat was on its way to New Bedford at the time. The Susan Rose is a 77-foot stern trawler homeported in Point Judith, according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard has a helicopter and a 47-foot search boat out of the USCG Station Menemsha from Martha’s Vineyard taking part in the search.

