ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

Coast Guard searching for a missing fisherman off the south coast of Massachusetts

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JEWRU_0gRsllbc00
USCG 47 foot boat (USCG file photo)

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — There is an active search underway off the Massachusetts coast Friday morning for a missing fisherman.

The search is focused on a line between Nomans Island, which is just south of Martha’s Vineyard, and New Bedford.

The Coast Guard says a crewmember from the fishing vessel “Susan Rose” was last seen on board the boat at around midnight, and that the crew then realized he was no longer on the vessel at around 1:30 a.m.

The boat was on its way to New Bedford at the time. The Susan Rose is a 77-foot stern trawler homeported in Point Judith, according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard has a helicopter and a 47-foot search boat out of the USCG Station Menemsha from Martha’s Vineyard taking part in the search.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

10 rescued sea turtles released off of Cape Cod

WELLFLEET, Mass. — Ten sea turtles rescued from cold waters last year have been returned to the deep. The New England Aquarium says the marine reptiles were released on Cape Cod last week. The 10 turtles were found on New England beaches in November and December after almost perishing in frigid conditions.
ANIMALS
ABC6.com

Coast Guard searches for man who went overboard off coast of Massachusetts

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The U.S. Coast Guard Northeast said Friday that they are searching for a man who went overboard off the coast of Massachusetts. The Coast Guard told ABC 6 News that a fisherman is believed to have gone overboard from the Susan Rose, a 77-foot vessel, out of Point Judith. The man’s name was not immediately released.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man shot in SUV near Mass and Cass

BOSTON — A man was injured in a shooting near Mass and Cass early Sunday. The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. on the Mass. Ave. Connector from I-93 South. State Police said two SUVs were traveling toward Mass and Cass when one pulled up alongside the other, and a person inside fired several shots.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#South Coast#Massachusetts#Fisherman#Boston#The Coast Guard#Piw#Ma#Cg Air Station Cape Cod#Follow Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group
CBS Boston

Hike rescued after falling headfirst on Mount Monadnock

JAFFREY, N.H. – A 63-year-old Boston man was rescued by a medical helicopter after he fell headfirst while descending Mount Monadnock in New Hampshire.It happened Thursday on the white dot trail.Rescuers decided because of the nature of the man's fall and injuries, using the helicopter to reach him was the safest solution.The helicopter landed near the summit, and transported the man to Elliot Hospital in Manchester.The extent of the man's injuries were not released. 
BOSTON, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Community Turns Out for Changing of the Guard at Station Menemsha

At the Coast Guard boathouse in Menemsha, Fourth of July weekend started off with two causes for celebration: the retirement of Master Chief Justin Longval and the elevation of Senior Chief Steven White to replace him as the officer in charge. Master Chief Longval retires after 26 years in the...
DUKES COUNTY, MA
capecod.com

Crash on Route 3 before Sagamore Bridge injures one, slows traffic

BOURNE – A two-vehicle crash on Route 3 before the Sagamore Bridge about 9 AM Sunday morning injured one person and slowed traffic. The victim was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Cape Wide News was created...
ACCIDENTS
FUN 107

New Bedford Mental Health Check Leads to Shots Fired Incident

Shots were fired Saturday night in New Bedford’s King Village East apartments as police conducted a wellness check on a suicidal man. According to New Bedford Police, patrol units responded at 11 p.m. on July 2 to the Cottage Street apartment complex to check on the welfare of a tenant who had made suicidal threats. They say they made numerous but unsuccessful attempts to contact the man before management arrived and unlocked the door.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
capecod.com

Bicyclist struck in Bourne

BOURNE – A car and bicycle collided in Bourne about 1 PM Saturday. The crash happened on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) by Falmouth Toyota. The cyclist was transported to a hospital with a reported foot injury. Traffic was tied up in the area. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

New details: Boating accident leaves one person with serious injuries

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Fire Department was dispatched, at 5:14 PM Sunday evening, to a report of a leg injury to a boater in Barnstable Harbor. Barnstable Fire Department responded in M-219; their 25-foot SAFE boat and with an ambulance. Initial reports were that the boat was headed into Blish Point with the patient, however the boat was experiencing engine trouble and unable to make it back to the harbor.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Crash leaves vehicle on its roof in some trees in West Barnstable

WEST BARNSTABLE – An early morning crash left a vehicle on its roof in some trees in West Barnstable. The crash happened about 3:15 AM on Route 132 by the entrance to Cape Cod Community College. All occupants were able to get out of the vehicle and no injuries were reported. The driver was reportedly taken into custody by Barnstable Police on suspicion of operating under the influence of liquor.
BARNSTABLE, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Multiple Massachusetts Fire Departments battle huge fire involving landscaping materials

“Friday night’s fire was a long, challenging, and labor-intensive operation beginning around 1800 with units clearing around 0200 that morning. A fire broke out on Ryco’s property at 481 Wareham Street in their tenant’s agresource material yard. The multi-alarm fire involved our community partners from Raynham Fire Department Lakeville, MA Fire Department, Wareham Fire Department, Halifax Fire Department, Bridgewater Fire Department, Plympton Fire department, Carver Fire Department, Massachusetts Department of Fire Services, and Brewster Ambulance Service.
WAREHAM, MA
capecod.com

New True Crime Book Examines Cape Cod Serial Killer

TRURO – Best-selling author Casey Sherman has written a new book about a murder case involving a serial killer on Cape Cod in the 1960’s who committed crimes in Truro and Provincetown. Sherman’s new book, Helltown: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer on Cape Cod, explores the...
TRURO, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford-Bound Plane Ends Up in River

NEW HAVEN, CT — All passengers are safe after a small plane bound for New Bedford was forced to make an emergency landing in the Quinnipiac River in Connecticut on Thursday evening. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that the pilot of the single-engine A36 Beechcraft reported engine issues before...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
105K+
Followers
114K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy