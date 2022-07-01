ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Be Thou My Vision: what are the lyrics and who wrote the hymn?

By Classic FM
classicfm.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiscover the history and lyrics of one of the world’s oldest hymns, whose origins are in 6th-century Ireland. One of the United Kingdom’s most popular hymns, ‘Be Thou My Vision’ is a traditional Christian hymn with Irish origins. The text is based on a Middle...

www.classicfm.com

Comments / 1

Related
Fox News

Meet the American who wrote 'The Battle Hymn of the Republic'

Julia Ward Howe (1819-1910) gave the United States — and the world — some of the most inspirational words ever written. She penned "The Battle Hymn of the Republic" in November 1861, during a wartime tour of Washington, D.C., as Americans realized with gloom that the seven-month-old Civil War would be longer, darker and deadlier than anticipated.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Guardian

Nick Cave: Seven Psalms review – yearning for mercy and grace

“Such things should never happen,” intones Nick Cave gravely, “but they do.” His most recent LPs, Ghosteen (2019) and Carnage (2021), were recorded in the aftermath of the death of his teenage son in 2015; another son, 31-year-old Jethro Lazenby, has since died. Seven Psalms, a short album of spoken word accompanied by Warren Ellis’s incidental music, is one more work thrown out by the centrifugal force of Cave’s grief; a bijou religious artefact on 10in vinyl available from his ephemera emporium, Cave Things.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eleanor Hull
Person
Saint Patrick
Collider

'The Old Man': Differences Between Book and Show

Editor's Note: The following contains The Old Man spoilers.FX's The Old Man is the television adaptation of Thomas Perry's novel of the same name. The show's creator, Jonathan E. Steinberg, has plenty of experience creating adaptations, with works like Black Sails and Human Target. Both the book and television versions of The Old Man follow the story of Dan Chase, or an aging man with the alias Dan Chase, depicted in the show through a stunning performance by Jeff Bridges. He is a veteran who has burnt some bridges and finds himself on the lam rather than in retirement. How his murky past finally catches up to him has yet to play out in the show, still only halfway through its first season. That said, there are already notable differences from the novel. People who have read the book and are watching the show might get confused because of how closely the two parallel each other with different details. This article should serve as a reference to quickly understand why it feels like you are remembering two conflicting details from the same story by highlighting all the differences The Old Man took on as it moved from page to screen.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Atlantic

‘I’ve Seen Several Giants Die on My Land’

Greek mythology can be helpful when trying to make sense of the climate crisis. The imminent threat of total ecological collapse carries a certain mythological air, with its sweeping scale and embedded warnings against hubris. Hubris, after all, landed us here—that mortal weakness that brings individuals to ruin and topples empires, that fixes in us the delusion that power, once obtained, is permanent. That no man or god or gale-force wind can snatch it away.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Be Thou My Vision#Funerals#Hymns#Middle Irish#Christian Irish#Old Irish#The Irish Church Hymnal
psychologytoday.com

Souls: It’s Time We Give Up the Ghost

The idea that we have souls contributes to harmful legislation regarding criminal behavior, addiction, abortion, and the right to die. Science does not support the idea that we are animated by an immaterial soul. Accepting that we have no soul does not detract from life’s meaning; rather, it leads us...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Arts
guitar.com

Jeff Beck is surprised at how far rock has come: “I never thought that the guitar would be sustained for so long”

Guitar virtuoso Jeff Beck has spoken out about how, when he first began playing the instrument, he didn’t expect rock music to have the longevity to still be around today. The guitarist also shares his unwavering fondness for the Stratocaster and explains how he first came to incorporate the sound of feedback in his playing, dubbing the discovery as a very fortunate “accident”.
MUSIC
Gillian Sisley

Woman Horrified by DNA Paternity Results

It's within our nature as human beings to want to know where we come from. Family and lineage are something that we feel very attached to, which explains the increased popularity of online DNA and lineage tests.
Daily Montanan

Church votes to remove controversial pastor after learning of addiction to prescription meds

The controversial minister of a Sidney church who garnered headlines touring the state, appearing alongside conservative politicians and railing against a number of issues, including critical race theory and LGBTQ rights, has been “disqualified” as the pastor of Fellowship Baptist Church. A statement by the Fellowship Baptist Church released Monday afternoon explains: “During the several […] The post Church votes to remove controversial pastor after learning of addiction to prescription meds appeared first on Daily Montanan.
GREAT FALLS, MT
BBC

Olivia Harrison: ‘George thought it was Ringo’

Olivia Harrison describes the moment she and her husband George learnt of John Lennon’s death, and how he initially thought that it was Ringo who had been killed. It features in Olivia’s new book of poetry called "Came the Lightening" which celebrates her husband’s life and legacy more than twenty years after his death.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Book of Mormon: Newcastle audiences greeted by real church elders

Mormons have used a bawdy and risqué musical which pokes fun at their church as an awareness-raising opportunity. The Book of Mormon, which satirises The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and religion in general, is playing at Newcastle's Theatre Royal. Theatregoers said church members approaching them...
RELIGION
Parade

Holy Moly, What a Great Song! Leonard Cohen's 'Hallelujah' Lyrics, History, Cover Versions and More

“Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen is one of the most enduring songs ever—and it almost was never released. Columbia Records initially refused to release “Hallelujah,” and it received minimal promotion when it finally came out on his album Various Positions. It was through cover songs from the likes of John Cale and Jeff Buckley that made “Hallelujah” Cohen’s magnum opus.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy