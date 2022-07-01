ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington Herald-Leader

3 officers killed, others injured in Eastern Kentucky shooting: What we know

By Christopher Leach
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sWxMI_0gRslCuJ00

Multiple law enforcement officers are dead and several others are hurt after a shooting in Floyd County, according to the Floyd County sheriff and court documents.

The shooting happened Thursday and multiple agencies responded.

Here’s the latest of what we know:

What led up to the shooting

According to court documents, a man opened fire on officers with a rifle at his residence on Main Street in Allen. WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s news-reporting partner, reported that officers were serving a domestic violence order before the shooting.

Kentucky State Police spokesman Matt Gayheart said state police received a request for officer assistance shortly after 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The initial complaint was shots fired, but it eventually escalated to an active shooter incident.

The shooting occurred at 6:44 p.m., state police said in a news release Friday afternoon.

At about 10 p.m., the shooter was taken into custody after barricading himself inside his residence for several hours, Gayheart said.

The shooting involved victims from multiple agencies , according to media reports. A spokesperson for the Lexington Police Department confirmed that officers were responding to help.

“The Lexington Police Department had and has personnel in place to assist in any way possible,” said Sgt. Guy Miller. “Our thoughts and prayers are with all involved.”

Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt confirmed the news to multiple media outlets late Thursday night. Kentucky State Police spokesman Matt Gayheart told reporters in Allen that the shooter was in custody and there was no threat to the public around midnight as well.

‘They encountered pure hell.’ Sheriff says man who killed KY cops opened fire without warning

The suspect is an Allen, Ky., resident

Lance Storz, 49, is accused of the shooting.

As of Friday, he was facing two charges of murder of a police officer, four counts of attempted murder of a police officer, one additional count of attempted murder and one count of assault on a service animal, according to court records. Court documents alleged that Storz was the shooter, and Floyd County Attorney Keith Bartley confirmed Storz as the suspect.

Officers who were killed have been identified

Storz’ arrest citation said the shooting left two police officers and one police K9 dead. Late Friday, it was announced that a third officer had died. Several other police officers and one emergency management director were also injured.

The Prestonsburg Police Department confirmed the officers who died were Canine Handler Jacob Chaffins, Captain Ralph Frasure and Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy William Petry.

Kentucky state police said Saturday that two officers who were injured were listed in stable condition and one had been released from the hospital. State police said the civilian who was injured was also being cared for at a hospital.

Injured officers were taken to hospitals in Prestonsburg, Lexington, and Huntington, W.Va. , according to LEX18.

Floyd County suffered ‘a tragic loss’

In a Facebook post, Hunt thanked everyone for their thoughts and messages and asked people to pray for the ones involved in Thursday night’s incident.

Prestonburg Mayor Les Stapleton said the city’s administrative offices are closed Friday with plans of re-opening Tuesday. He encouraged people experiencing emergencies to still call 911.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said they were responding to the scene just before 9:30 p.m. Gov. Andy Beshear also sent out a tweet offering his thoughts and prayers for those involved.

Beshear sent out another tweet Friday morning thanking the first responders at the shooting.

Herald-Leader reporter Karla Ward contributed to this report.

Comments / 7

Dosie Bailey
5d ago

This is so sad. Prayers for everyone that was involved. Just a bad citation is all I can say. May God hold their families and comfort them. God Bless them all!!! 🙏 ❤ 🙌 ♥ 💖 💕 🙏 ❤ 🙌 ♥ 💖 💕 🙏

Reply
6
Related
WOWK 13 News

Floyd County grieves loss of officers

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Floyd County community continues to grieve following Friday’s tragic shooting. “I just it’s really heartbreaking,” said Prestonsburg native, Joyce Joseph. Joseph says, in close-knit Floyd County, everyone is family. “I can see people on the street now that I’ve known from when I was a little girl,” said Joseph. […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

‘He loved the people he served.’ Hundreds attend funeral for one of three slain KY officers.

With solemn ritual and deep sorrow, an Eastern Kentucky community said good-bye Tuesday to a police officer slain in the line of duty. William Petry, 60, a deputy with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and a former Kentucky State Police officer, died in a hail of gunfire June 30 when he and other officers went to serve an emergency protective order on a man accused of assaulting and raping a woman.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Kentucky State Police#Domestic Violence#Eastern Kentucky#Murder#Violent Crime#Wkyt
Lexington Herald-Leader

Eastern Ky. man charged after investigators find out he brought alligator from Florida

A man out of Harlan County is facing charges after allegedly bringing an alligator from Florida and keeping it as a pet, according to court records. A citation for Cameron Cornett, 23, says Cornett brought a 4.5-foot alligator from Florida to his residence in Big Laurel with the intention of keeping it as a pet. At some point the alligator escaped, and Cornett had been looking for it for about a month.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Suspect dead; officer not injured in shooting

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man is dead after being shot by police. That’s according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. Dispatchers got a call just after 11 p.m. Monday for shots fired. It happened on Sandlick Road near Davella in Martin County, Kentucky. Martin County Sheriff...
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Officer involved shooting in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following a developing story in Martin County. Coroner Chris Todd tells WYMT he is responding to the scene of a shooting. We’re told it is off New Route 3 on Sandlick Road in the Davella community. We are told law enforcement is involved.
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

One dead after deadly lawnmower accident

STAMBAUGH, Ky. (WYMT) - A Johnson County man is dead after a lawnmower accident Monday evening. Officials from W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue said they were called to a home in the Stambaugh community around 6:00 p.m. When they got there, they found that a man had apparently lost control of his...
STAMBAUGH, KY
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky officials detail events that led up to deadly shooting

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Officials are releasing more information on the events that lead up to a deadly shooting in the Floyd County town of Allen Thursday night. At a press conference Sunday afternoon Judge-Executive Robby Williams said at approximately 6:30 p.m., Thursday, June 30, deputies were attempting to serve an emergency protection order […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Allen Kentucky, mental illness erupts into pure hell

Allen, Kentucky is a place that holds fond memories for me. When I was only sixteen years old, Allen Baptist Church invited me to speak for a weekend youth event. I had the opportunity to meet and work with over a hundred people from the Allen community. Lasting friendships were made with some of the finest people on earth. To this day, the kindness and fellowship bestowed on me by that group of people were instrumental in my life’s direction.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Lawn-Mower Accident Kills One Person

A man out of Johnson County is now dead following a lawn-mower accident that happened on Monday evening. First-Responders with W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue say they were called to a home in the Stambaugh Community at close to 6:00 PM. Upon their arrival, they discovered a man who had overturned his...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
Bluegrass Live

Doctor says Kentucky murder suspect not mentally capable of standing trial

“I’m very frustrated because there is no justice in this case for my sister.”. Those were the words that Lisa Green, sister of Robin Jones, told the Franklin Circuit Court on June 22 after a psychiatrist at the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center (KCPC) in LaGrange who evaluated Clifton Sapp, the man charged with the murder of Jones, the ACCESS Soup Kitchen & Men’s Shelter kitchen manager, in November 2020, testified that he does not deem Sapp mentally competent to stand trial.
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
5K+
Followers
409
Post
852K+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy