Thurmont, MD

Jewish Federation allocates emergency funds to help rebuild camp after fire

Cleveland Jewish News
 2 days ago

One day after a massive fire destroyed the dining hall at Camp Airy for Boys—a Jewish overnight camp in Thurmont, Md.—Jewish Federation of Greater Washington CEO Gil Preuss announced that...

www.clevelandjewishnews.com

mymcmedia.org

#6 Plastics Banned; County Strives to Educate Residents on Alternatives

Following the ban of all #6 polystyrene plastic food service ware earlier this year, Montgomery County officials are striving to educate residents on alternatives that are recyclable and compostable. MyMCM spoke with Eileen Kao, chief of the Department of Environmental Protection’s Waste Reduction and Recycling Section, regarding efforts to work...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fairfaxcounty.gov

How To Properly Dispose of your American Flag

Did you know the average outdoor flag lasts only about 90 days? Flying the stars and stripes outside your home is a great way to showcase pride in our county. But the ever-changing weather and the blasting rays of the sun will inevitably result in a worn-out flag. It is...
FAIRFAX, VA
InsideClimate News

Baltimore’s ‘Catastrophic Failures’ at Wastewater Treatment Have Triggered a State Takeover, a Federal Lawsuit and Citizen Outrage

Sara Bundy, her husband and 12-year-old son moved to Sparrows Point near the Back River in Baltimore County four years ago for the allure of a waterfront home. “We are a boating family. We love to fish and kayak and our lives are very much based around water,” said Bundy, 43, who owns a dog walking and pet sitting business. “So, when we came across this waterfront home, it was perfect for us.”
BALTIMORE, MD
WGAL

Reenactors gather for 159th anniversary of Battle of Gettysburg

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — The first shots in the Battle of Gettysburg were fired on July 1, 1863. Hundreds of reenactors are gathering at the Daniel Lady Farm this weekend to remember what many consider a key turning point of the Civil War. "We've been looking forward to coming down...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Getting to know your yard’s microclimates

Microclimates are smaller areas with features that cause local conditions to deviate from the average. When I moved to Adams County and began a new gardening adventure, there was some information I wanted to know about what growing conditions to expect. There are several things that one can readily find out by searching the internet.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

Camp Airy Dining Hall Fire Deemed Total Loss, Estimated $2M Damage

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A major fire at a camp dining hall Wednesday in Frederick County was deemed a total loss with an estimated $2 million in damages, the Frederick County Fire Marshal’s Office said Thursday. The fire was reported about 7:30 a.m. in the dining hall, also known as the White House, at the Camp Airy for Boys in Thurmont. Over 100 firefighters from Maryland and Pennsylvania responded to the blaze, and the fire was deemed under control around noon. No camp staff or campers were near the fire when it occurred, police said, and no injuries have been reported. Authorities said hot...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
abc27.com

Weekend storms cause damage in Adams County

MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Severe storms ripped through parts of Adams County on Saturday, bringing strong winds and hail to the area. Tyler Truan had just sat down to dinner at his home in Mount Joy Township, Adams County. “About 10 minutes later, I just heard a...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Damages Estimated at $2,000,000 for Camp Airy; Frederick Fire Marshal’s Office Deems Building a Total Loss

Press release from Frederick County Fire & Rescue: On Wednesday June 29, 2022, the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services was dispatched to a building fire at Camp Airy, located at 14938 Old Camp Airy Road, Thurmont, Maryland. A Frederick County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer as well as a Maryland State Trooper were first on the scene and confirmed smoke on the second floor of the structure and that the building was evacuated. Arriving fire crews located the camp’s dining hall with visible smoke and a rapid intervention dispatch, tanker task force, and second alarm were requested. The incident brought in over 100 firefighters from Maryland and Pennsylvania to battle the blaze. Fire and Rescue crews were able to isolate the fire to the dining hall and Camp Airy staff relocated all campers safely to a distant section of the property. The fire was brought under control in about three hours but numerous crews remained on scene for the duration of the day extinguishing hot spots.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Potomac Among Neighborhoods Hit Hard by Overnight Storms

Strong storms swept through Montgomery County Saturday night uprooting trees that damaged homes and power lines. Thousands of power outages were reported in the County and dozens of traffic lights were out in Silver Spring. One neighborhood in Potomac took the brunt of the storms. A tree fell on one...
POTOMAC, MD
Lootpress

New Magistrate to Take Office in Martinsburg

MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia’s 159th magistratewas sworn into office at 4 p.m. on Friday, July 1, at Destiny Baptist Church, 115 Raleigh Street, Martinsburg. Michelle Barnes-Russell was appointed June 14 by Twenty-Third Judicial Circuit (Berkeley, Jefferson, and Morgan Counties) Chief Judge Michael D. Lorensen. Her first...
MARTINSBURG, WV

