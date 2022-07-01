ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Invitation - Presentation of Sandvik's report of the second quarter 2022

By Sandvik
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik will publish its second quarter results on Friday, July 15, 2022 at approximately 11:30 AM CEST. A combined webcast and conference call for investors, analysts and financial media...

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
crowdfundinsider.com

Flowdesk, the French Digital Asset Financial Tech Provider, Raises $30M in Funding

Flowdesk announced that it has secured $30 million in funding from investors such as Eurazeo, Aglaé Ventures, ISAI, Speedinvest, Fabric.vc, Ledger, and Coinbase, and 20 “well-known” business angels, including Alexandre Prot (Qonto), Nicolas Julia (Sorare), Pascal Gauthier (Ledger) and Sébastien Borget (The Sandbox). Established in 2020,...
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

Sango crypto hub goes live in the Central African Republic

The Central African Republic (CAR) has launched its new government-backed Sango crypto hub initiative to foster the development of the local digital asset sector. The Sango project follows the CAR’s adoption of Bitcoin (BTC) as legal tender in April. The initiative aims to attract businesses and global crypto talent/enthusiasts, ramp up local BTC adoption and oversee the rollout of crypto regulatory frameworks and infrastructure. A Metaverse platform dubbed “The Crypto Island” and Sango Coin is also in the works.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Relations#Sandviken#Cfo#Sandvik Ab
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

NEOMOON CLOSES SEED CAPITAL FUNDING ROUND

--First seed capital investment round led by Borderless Capital raises U$850K -- MIAMI, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neomoon, the digital bank based on stablecoin which offers Latin Americans financial solutions to protect their money from devaluation and facilitate daily transactions, announced today that they have closed their first seed capital investment round led by Borderless Capital. This first round raised U$850k.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

MagIron Achieves Significant Milestone in its Strategy to Restart Plant 4

GILBERT, Minn., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MagIron LLC ("MagIron" or the "Company) today announced that it has completed the purchase of selected assets from the receivership estate of Prairie River Minerals, LLC ("PRM") (the "Acquisition"). This follows entry of a court order approving the free and clear sale of PRM assets to MagIron by a State of Minnesota district court judge in the Assignment for the Benefit of Creditors action on May 13, 2022. Under the terms of the Acquisition, MagIron will pay total cash consideration of $2.6 million and assume $6.05 million of debt.
GILBERT, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Markets
thefastmode.com

NEC Boosts its Capacity to Deliver E2E Open RAN with Acquisition of Aspire Technology

NEC has further increased its capacity to deliver End-to-End Open RAN ecosystems, along with system design and integration for legacy networks, to operators globally with its agreement to acquire Aspire Technology, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. The company is a leader in technology solutions and specialized system integration (SI) with unique...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

North Atlantic Acquisition Corp. Announces Termination of Business Combination Agreement with TeleSign, Inc.

NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation ("NAAC") (NASDAQ: NAAC), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that its business combination agreement with TeleSign, Inc. ("TeleSign") has terminated, effective immediately. As a result, the special meeting of NAAC stockholders to approve the proposed transaction has been cancelled and NAAC will seek an alternative business combination.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Latex Mattress Market Forecast Report 2021: USD 3.21 Billion Market Growth Opportunity by 2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latex mattress market size is set to grow by USD 3.21 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 14.89% according to Technavio. Technavio categorizes the latex mattress as a part of the global household products market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the latex mattress market during the forecast period.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

NK Seeds Agronomic Alert: Early-Season Soybean Checklist

NK Seeds soybean experts offer management tips for adjusting practices after a late planting, early-season disease, pest and weather issues. DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From a cold, wet spring that forced a late planting to June storms that left many Midwestern farmers assessing hail damage, the 2022 growing season got off to a bumpy start across much of the Corn Belt. Fortunately, farmers are resilient by nature, and with a few adjustments to their soybean management practices, NK Seeds soybean experts say that there's reason for optimism for the season ahead.
AGRICULTURE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Telegraph Hill Partners Raises $525M Fifth Fund for New Life Science and Healthcare Investments

SAN FRANCISCO , July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telegraph Hill Partners (THP), a venture capital and growth equity firm dedicated to building life science and healthcare technology businesses, announced that it has closed on THP V, a new $525 million investment fund. The fund will make investments in innovative companies that are commercializing advanced technologies in areas including life science tools, reagents, specialty chemistries, medical technology, medical devices, diagnostics, healthcare IT, healthcare services, agriculture and animal health. THP V will be managed by a team close to major life science and medical innovation hubs, and includes Matt Mackowski, Deval Lashkari, Tom Raffin, Jeanette Welsh, Alex Efron, Kate Cilio and Linda Gregoire in San Francisco; Paul Grossman in San Diego; Rob Hart in Miami; Alex Herzick and Rob Capone in Research Triangle Park; and Gary Curtis in New Haven.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

General Purpose Test Equipment (GPTE) Market Size to Grow by USD 1.95 billion | Growing Demand from End-user Industries to Drive Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- General purpose test equipment (GPTE) includes different testing and measuring devices such as oscilloscopes, spectrum analyzers, multimeters, arbitrary waveform generators, power meters, electronic counters, and network analyzers. End-users use this equipment to test their design prototypes or finished products. The general purpose test...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Fintech-Ideas brings blockchain functionality to its range of platforms

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Berlin, Germany, 3rd July, 2022, Chainwire — Enterprise software developer Fintech-Ideas has integrated a suite of blockchain tools to its SaaS...
SOFTWARE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Automotive Catalyst Market Size to grow by USD 1.70 Million | APAC to Occupy 63% Market Share | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Catalyst Market by Product (palladium, platinum, rhodium, and others), Application (light-duty vehicle and heavy-duty vehicle), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The automotive catalyst market share is expected to increase by USD 1.70 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.39%. 63% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the automotive catalyst market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The increasing vehicle production will facilitate the automotive catalyst market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Nutricosmetics Market Size to Grow by USD 611.07 million | ActivInside and Borba LLC Among Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutricosmetics Market Facts at a Glance- Companies: 10+ – Including ActivInside, Borba LLC, Functionalab, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Nestle SA, Pfizer Inc., POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS Inc., New Avon Co., Unilever Group, and Vitabiotics Ltd., among others. Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Meta’s co-accused Sama to retain B Corp status until case is determined

The corporate responsibility group, B Lab, told TechCrunch that the decision to uphold Sama’s certification was made after its standards management team concluded an initial review of allegations against the company, as captured in a Time magazine article, and following similar complaints received through its complaint process. The B...
BUSINESS
WWD

Symrise Partners With Biotech Company to Advance Beauty Ingredients

PARIS — Symrise Cosmetic Ingredients has partnered with Evoxx, a biotech company, to develop biotechnological processes for beauty ingredients. “Evoxx contributes its expertise in research and development, as well as its global leadership in manufacturing of enzymes and probiotics,” Symrise, the Holzminden, Germany-based fragrance and flavors supplier, said in a statement released Thursday. “Symrise adds their knowledge and capabilities in creating innovative and sustainable cosmetics ingredients.”
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy