Invitation - Presentation of Sandvik's report of the second quarter 2022

NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Catalyst Market by Product (palladium, platinum, rhodium, and others), Application (light-duty vehicle and heavy-duty vehicle), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The automotive catalyst market share is expected to increase by USD 1.70 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.39%. 63% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the automotive catalyst market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The increasing vehicle production will facilitate the automotive catalyst market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO