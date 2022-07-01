ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caruthersville, MO

Caruthersville police investigating shooting with multiple crime scenes

kzimksim.com
 2 days ago

Caruthersville police are investigating a shooting or shootings that involved multiple crime scenes. While on patrol, police officers...

kzimksim.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFVS12

Major Case Squad investigating deadly shooting at Sikeston gas station

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A shooting overnight in Sikeston resulted in one woman’s death after being transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds. Sh’Tyana Ingram, 21, of Sikeston, died from her injuries after being taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Cape Girardeau, Mo. According to a release from...
WREG

Ripley shooting suspect captured by U.S. Marshals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kylan Beard, who was wanted in connection to a shooting that left one person dead and two injured in Ripley, Tennessee, has been captured by the U.S. Marshals. He was found in Memphis, according to TBI. Beard, 19, has been accused of shooting and killing Donell...
RIPLEY, TN
KFVS12

Driver killed in fiery crash

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A New Madrid man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Bollinger County on Saturday night, June 2. The crash happened at 6:48 p.m. on Highway P, just one mile west of Arab. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 48-year-old Jack K. Meese...
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Caruthersville, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Belle, MO
City
Caruthersville, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KFVS12

Police searching for man wanted in several counties, multiple charges

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man wanted in several counties on theft and other charges. Andrew P. Lowery, who lists addresses in Brookport and Kevil, is wanted in McCracken, Livingston and Carlisle Counties. Lowery is wanted in Paducah...
PADUCAH, KY
actionnews5.com

Dyersburg shooting sends 2 teens to the hospital

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - Dyersburg police are investigating a shooting after gunfire struck two teens on Tuesday. Police responded to Curry Street around 9:30 p.m. where they received reports of shots fired in the area. People on the scene reportedly told officers two 17-year-olds were struck by gunfire and taken to the hospital by private vehicle.
DYERSBURG, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Union City Police Dispatched to Shooting on North Morgan Street

Union City police were dispatched to shots being fired on North Morgan Street. Reports said officers arrived to recover eleven rounds of ammunition from the 400 block to the 700 block of North Morgan. The caller advised police the shooting occurred between a Chrysler 300, and a green motorcycle, occupied...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Crime Scenes#East Side
KFVS12

Caruthersville shooting under investigation

A person of interest is in custody in connection with a deadly Williamson County shooting. A Heartland company is investing millions of dollars to open a manufacturing facility in Paducah, Ky. The Breakfast Show TOO headlines 6/30. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. The Breakfast Show TOO headlines 6/30. McCracken County...
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
kzimksim.com

Pursuit reaches over 100 miles per hour in Stoddard County

A vehicle pursuit this week in Stoddard County reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour. On Sunday, a Dexter Police officer entered into a pursuit with a vehicle who failed to yield for a traffic stop on Business Highway 60. The pursuit continued on to several different roads, before finally coming to a stop on Highway 51. During the pursuit, the suspect’s vehicle reached 101 miles per hour and almost struck multiple vehicles head on. When the vehicle came to a rest, Richard Shenoskey, of Cedarville, Michigan, exited the vehicle and attempted to flee. He was taken into custody after a Stoddard County Deputy deployed his taser. Officials say that several empty alcohol containers were found lying in the cabin of the vehicle. Shenoskey was arrested on multiple charges including resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing and DWI. He also had an active felony no bond warrant through Michigan.
STODDARD COUNTY, MO
localmemphis.com

Two West Tennessee officers indicted after inmate was punched

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two former Tennessee prison officers have been charged with writing false reports after one of them hit an inmate, federal prosecutors said Friday. Former Tennessee Department of Correction tactical officers Javian Griffin, 36, and Sebron Hollands, 32, have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Memphis, the U.S. Department of Justice said.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KFVS12

Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing Missouri woman

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) – Deputies need your help finding a missing Missouri woman. The Dunklin County Sheriff’s Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 50-year-old Mary Ruth Blevins. According to a news release, Blevins was last seen at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 30, in the 38,000-block of...
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Union City ends use of speed and red light cameras

The contract for Union City's stationary speed enforcement, and intersection red light cameras, expired Thursday at midnight. KYTN reports that the City Council recently voted 4-2 to not renew their contract for the service with Redflex. The unmanned service began in 2016, with three intersection cameras. The service also included...
UNION CITY, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Small earthquake reported in southeast Missouri

A magnitude 2.6 earthquake was recorded in southeast Missouri Saturday afternoon. According to the US Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the quake was about 7 miles southwest of Williamsville and 48 miles west of Sikeston. According to the USGS, a quake of 2.5 is the threshold of humans...
SIKESTON, MO
Kait 8

Manila mayor dies at 76

MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) - Manila Mayor Wayne Wagner died Thursday afternoon. Details are limited at this time, but according to city officials, Wagner died after lunchtime at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro. He was serving the final year as mayor in his third 4-year term. Wagner spent decades in...
MANILA, AR
weatherboy.com

Earthquakes Rattle Southern Missouri near New Madrid, Home of Violent 1811 Quake

Two earthquakes struck southern Missouri today, including one near New Madrid, home of a violent string of earthquakes that struck the United States in 1811 and 1812 and reversed the direction of water flowing down the Mississippi River. Fortunately, today’s earthquakes were relatively weak, with only a dozen reports of shaking received by USGS. However, today’s two earthquakes are among 20 that have hit the region in the last 30 days.
MISSOURI STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Anglers can catch unlimited numbers of Big Lake fish starting July 1

MANILA – Licensed anglers have the opportunity to fish without catch limits on Big Lake, situated within the Big Lake National Wildlife Refuge, beginning Friday, July 1, as federal plans to renovate the refuge begin in earnest this week. This emergency action by Big Lake NWR and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, which manages the lake’s fish for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, is effective through Sept. 30.
MANILA, AR
thunderboltradio.com

Several Fireworks Shows Planned for Fourth of July Holiday Weekend

The local area will have several options for watching fireworks for the Fourth of July holiday. On Saturday, a fireworks show will be held at 9:00, at the American Legion building on Reelfoot Lake. On Monday from 4:00 until 9:00, the Obion County Fairgrounds will be the site of a...
OBION COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy