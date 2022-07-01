ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Social Security's Future Is Shaky, So Here's the Strategy I'm Employing

By Maurie Backman
Motley Fool
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce its trust funds run out of money, benefit cuts could be on the table. This saver is taking steps to help ensure that my retirement plans won't hit a snag in light of that. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...

www.fool.com

Comments / 1

Related
Motley Fool

4 Social Security Changes to Expect in 2023

Though Social Security has been around for a long time, it changes from year to year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
PERSONAL FINANCE
CNET

Social Security Payment Schedule: Here's When You'll Get Your Money in July

July Social Security payments will start arriving this week for many, and if you're waiting on your first check, you're probably wondering when it'll arrive. Not all recipients of Social Security receive their money on the same day -- there are actually several days throughout each month that payments are disbursed. We'll explain below.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Savings#Municipal Bonds#Stock
Motorious

Monthly Car Payments Are Soaring

One of the areas where people have really been feeling the pinch in the past year or so is car payments. Unsurprisingly, the average car payment in the United States reached an all-time high of $712 in May, according to Moody’s Analytics. While some might just shrug at such a figure, for some households that’s a crippling amount to be shelling out month after month.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Money

Millions of Credit Scores May Get an Automatic Boost Starting Today

Starting Friday, the three largest credit bureaus are overhauling how medical debt affects your credit. Equifax, Experian and TransUnion are automatically removing a significant portion of medical debt that plagues the credit reports of tens of millions of Americans. The credit bureaus first announced the reform in March amid regulatory pressure from the federal government's Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). The initial round of changes are in effect as of Friday, with more changes slated for next year.
CREDITS & LOANS
Motley Fool

Here's How to Squeeze an Extra 24% Out of Social Security

You'll earn an 8% delayed retirement credit for each year you hold off on Social Security past your full retirement age until you're 70. You can suspend your Social Security benefits to earn delayed retirement credits. However, if you're claiming spousal benefits, you won't be able to earn more by...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

3 Disastrous Outcomes of Relying On Social Security Alone to Fund Your Retirement

Social Security benefits are an important income source in retirement. Social Security should not be your only source of income after you stop working. Depending on Social Security alone could be a financial disaster. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 Ways to Score a Richer Monthly Social Security Payout

Social Security is the only inflation-protected income stream most retirees will have, so it makes sense to maximize your benefit. There are three main ways to increase your Social Security benefit. By understanding how the Social Security Administration determines your benefit, you’ll be in a great position to maximize yours....
BUSINESS
The Week

The IRS backlog keeps growing

Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web:. The IRS was still sitting on 21.3 million unprocessed tax returns as of May 31, said Kate Dore at CNBC, leaving many taxpayers waiting 10 months or more for refunds. But the staggering backlog is still "crushing the agency," according to the Taxpayer Advocate Service, an independent watchdog. "While more than 90 percent of taxpayers filed returns electronically last year, roughly 17 million sent paper filings," which is the primary reason for the logjam. The agency said it is just finishing processing the paper returns from 2021, "about five months later" than normal. In March, "the IRS planned to hire 5,000 new employees," but as of May it "had not yet achieved half" of that goal.
SMALL BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Retiring Soon? 3 Things to Consider Before Claiming Social Security

You don't have to start your benefits just because you're leaving work. There are a few key things to consider before you decide to start your benefit checks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy