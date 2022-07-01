Social Security's Future Is Shaky, So Here's the Strategy I'm Employing

Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web:. The IRS was still sitting on 21.3 million unprocessed tax returns as of May 31, said Kate Dore at CNBC, leaving many taxpayers waiting 10 months or more for refunds. But the staggering backlog is still "crushing the agency," according to the Taxpayer Advocate Service, an independent watchdog. "While more than 90 percent of taxpayers filed returns electronically last year, roughly 17 million sent paper filings," which is the primary reason for the logjam. The agency said it is just finishing processing the paper returns from 2021, "about five months later" than normal. In March, "the IRS planned to hire 5,000 new employees," but as of May it "had not yet achieved half" of that goal.

