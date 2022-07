CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Chillicothe man ordered tacos but instead received a mugshot. It happened just after midnight on Thursday at the Taco Bell on Bridge Street. Officers wrote in their report that Tyler Fawer, 28, had ordered his food at the menu and started driving toward the pay window, but passed out with his foot on the brake before he made it. Officers said that after the truck sat in between the menu and the pay window for an extended period of time restaurant employees became concerned.

