Don't buy a Mac Studio new – Apple has a way to get it cheaper

By Hamish Hector
TechRadar
TechRadar
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ml4KP_0gRsiLxT00
(Image credit: Future)

Right now you can save 10% on one of Apple’s most expensive and best PCs, the Mac Studio, as long as you’re happy to get a refurbished model.

Just three months after the powerful creative workstation was released, units are already appearing on Apple’s official refurbished store in the US (opens in new tab) and UK (opens in new tab) for a decent discount. The device that usually costs at least $1,999 / £1,999 can be picked up for $1,799 / £1,799 instead.

Apple’s puck-like PC might not look impressive, but it's easily one of the best we’ve ever tested as far as creative professionals are concerned. The refurbished model available at the time of writing (in the US and UK) is the base version.

Despite it being less technically impressive than more expensive versions, you’ll still be getting a PC with 32GB memory, a 512GB SSD, and Apple’s powerful M1 Max chip. We may see more powerful Mac Studios hit the refurbished store soon too – it really just depends on if any get returned.

Our Take: We should all be buying Apple’s tech refurbished

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YA3jm_0gRsiLxT00
(Image credit: Shutterstock / Kevin Khoo)

If you’ve got your heart set on some of Apple’s tech, whether you’re worried about the cost or not, we’d strongly recommend you check out its official refurbished store first.

While the devices being sold through it have technically been used before, your purchase will have been inspected, cleaned, repaired (if needed), and re-certified by Apple – and its internal battery and outer shell are always replaced for new ones.

On top of that, the refurbished tech will come in a brand-new box with all of its cables and usual accessories, as well as a 1-year warranty (that can be upgraded with the usual suite of Apple Care options). It’s basically indistinguishable from a brand new version of the same model, but comes at a lower cost and is slightly more environmentally friendly.

You might find your choices are a little more limited than buying new – some devices like the Apple Watch 7 aren’t currently available – and it can still be more expensive than the best budget phones or best budget smartwatches out there. But if you’re desperate to get an iPhone 13 or iPad Pro 12.9 (2020) then there really aren’t that many reasons not to head to Apple’s refurbished store rather than buying new.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tfyvr_0gRsiLxT00

Hamish is a Staff Writer for TechRadar (@Hamish_Hector (opens in new tab) on Twitter) and has been writing about tech for almost five years. He now lends his experience to cover news and reviews across everything on TechRadar (from Computing to Audio to Gaming and the rest). In his free time, you’ll likely find Hamish humming show tunes while building Lego or playing D&D with his mates.

TechRadar

TechRadar

