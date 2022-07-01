BREAKING: a 4-story fire on 551 S Bridge St. in Holyoke

CHICOPEE – Police are investigating reports that a body was found in the Connecticut River Sunday morning. A caller reported the possible discovery after 10 a.m. in the Willimansett section of the city, less than a mile from the Willimansett Bridge. People are being asked to avoid the area of Catherine and Sheppard streets while the investigation continues, police said.
This week, we're getting answers from Barbara and Mike Trombley, managing partners and financial consultants with Trombley Associates of Wilbraham on what’s going on in the financial markets and why, as well as some advice on the best ways to protect your retirement and other financial investments. Increasing Sun,...
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Fire crews responded to Massasoit Place Sunday morning for a resident needing extrication from a garage after a tree fell on the structure. According to Springfield Fire officials, crews responded just before 8 a.m. Sunday morning after a tree fell on a garage. One occupant...
SPRINGFIELD – A fire in the Forest Park section of the city heavily damaged a home and displaced two residents Sunday morning. The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined the fire was sparked by careless disposal of smoking materials, Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said. The fire was reported at...
In this update, 25 people lost their homes in an early morning apartment fire in Holyoke yesterday, the suspect in connection to the Saga Night Club shooting and murder was in court yesterday, and 40 people were rescued from a sky ride yesterday afternoon at the Southwick Zoo in Mendon. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast.
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The following work will take place July 5-8, as part of the city of Pittsfield's 2022 Street Improvement Project. On Tuesday and Wednesday, crews will be milling Appleton, Stratford, and Belvedere avenues, and Howard, Elm, and View streets. The first course of asphalt will be applied in these locations on Thursday and Friday.
The man captured in NY by U.S. Marshals in connection to the murder of a local rapper at a Springfield nightclub was arraigned Friday. Best places to watch Springfield’s 4th of July fireworks show!. Updated: 16 hours ago. Springfield is getting ready for their big fireworks on Monday, July...
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man has died after being struck by an Amtrak train in Holyoke Saturday afternoon. According to Amtrak’s Public Relations Manager, a male individual who was allegedly trespassing on train tracks in Holyoke near Beech and Lyman Streets was hit by a train Saturday at around 2:22 p.m.
WESTBOROUGH – A pair of crashes on I-495 and I-90 in Westborough prompted backups on Saturday afternoon, with injuries reported in at least one of the crashes, according to the Westborough Fire Department. The fire department shared news of the first incident around 6:30 p.m., reporting a crash just...
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A block party was held in Springfield today to celebrate the grand opening of Bentley’s Barbershop. Mayor Domenic Sarno attended the special ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of Bentley’s Barbershop’s new location on Boston Road, in the old Salvatore’s Restaurant. “We’re...
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Police arrested a man on Saturday for impersonating a police officer. According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, officers responded to a disturbance on Cabot Street around 3:15 a.m. Police said that a citizen flagged down an officer to report that a man was bothering...
Best places to watch Springfield’s 4th of July fireworks show!. Springfield is getting ready for their big fireworks on Monday, July 4th. Dozens of people rescued from aerial ride at Massachusetts zoo. Updated: 15 hours ago. More than three dozen people were suspended in the air after an aerial...
In this update, one person was hit by a train yesterday in Holyoke, the State Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance Department released a request proposing a temporary location for the Roderick Ireland Courthouse, and a block party was held Saturday to celebrate the grand opening of Bentley's Barbershop. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast.
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An early morning fire tore through a Holyoke apartment building and left over 20 people without a place to stay. On Friday, we spoke with one woman from Providence Ministries, who was there on the scene as soon as the fire broke out. Now, she said efforts are underway to help the people who lost everything.
