FORT LAUDERDALE AIRPORT: Parking Situation So Bad, Drivers Told To Use Ride Share

Las Olas, the iconic boulevard buzzing with chic restaurants, luxury shops and crowded bars, is in line for an extreme makeover that will cost millions — $104.2 million, to be exact. The ambitious plan, which will take years to complete, calls for pretty landscaping and roomy sidewalks that will open up space for outdoor dining and leisurely strolls along one of Fort Lauderdale’s best people ...

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO