Ottawa Kicks off Canada Day Expecting Anti-Government Protests

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTAWA (Reuters) - The first in-person Canada Day celebrations in three years kicked off on Friday with a huge police presence and street closures throughout downtown Ottawa to prevent anti-government "freedom" protesters from disrupting the festivities. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the free concerts and other activities usually held...

TheConversationCanada

Protests in Ottawa are a recurring disaster, affecting neighbourhoods and residents

As Canada’s capital city approaches Canada Day, the July 1 national holiday marking the anniversary of Confederation in 1867, Ottawa is expecting tens of thousands to participate in the festivities. This year, however, Canada Day festivities are taking place in the context of potential trouble on the streets of Ottawa. A self-proclaimed movement of fringe activists with a wide range of grievances is planning several events in Ottawa to coincide with Canada Day celebrations. There is a dark cloud of apprehension over the city, as it is still reeling from the impacts of the February occupation of Parliament Hill and surrounding...
