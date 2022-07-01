ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

New chapter to begin soon for Missouri Higher Education and Workforce Development Commissioner Zora Mulligan

kzimksim.com
 2 days ago

A new chapter will begin soon for Missouri Higher Education and Workforce Development Commissioner Zora Mulligan. After six years...

kzimksim.com

Comments / 0

Related
kzimksim.com

“Will’s Law” to require seizure-response training in MO’s K-12 public schools

Missouri’s K-12 public schools will soon be better prepared to respond to students with epilepsy and other seizure disorders. Governor Parson has signed “Will’s Law”, a bill inspired by a four-year-old boy from Herculaneum. It requires school nurses to have individualized health care plans to respond to these children and all school employees caring for students with these health conditions must complete seizure-response training every two years. Will’s mother, Kayci Capps, hopes the new law will be a relief to other Missouri families who have a child with epilepsy or seizure disorders.
MISSOURI STATE
kzimksim.com

Missouri Traffic Deaths Down 7 Percent in 2022

The Missouri Department of Transportation is reporting a slight decrease in traffic deaths so far this year. Brent Palm has the preliminary numbers. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy