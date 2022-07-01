New chapter to begin soon for Missouri Higher Education and Workforce Development Commissioner Zora Mulligan

Missouri’s K-12 public schools will soon be better prepared to respond to students with epilepsy and other seizure disorders. Governor Parson has signed “Will’s Law”, a bill inspired by a four-year-old boy from Herculaneum. It requires school nurses to have individualized health care plans to respond to these children and all school employees caring for students with these health conditions must complete seizure-response training every two years. Will’s mother, Kayci Capps, hopes the new law will be a relief to other Missouri families who have a child with epilepsy or seizure disorders.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO