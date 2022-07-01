ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shenandoah, IA

Iowans are asked to attend funeral for WWII veteran with only one relative

kjan.com
 2 days ago

(Radio Iowa) – Iowans are encouraged to attend next week’s funeral for a World War Two veteran who worked as a funeral director more than five decades — and who’s only living relative is on the East Coast. Hugh Bell of Shenandoah died June 2nd at age 98. Staci Shearer, a...

www.kjan.com

Comments / 13

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Has Most Patriotic Place Names Of Four States In Region

Sheldon, Iowa — As we prepare to celebrate the 4th of July, we’re looking at which area states have the most patriotic names. It’s a little contest that our news partner, KELO Radio decided to do. Hands down, Iowa had the most names of cities or counties...
IOWA STATE
WTRF

West Virginia native,’The Real Life Forrest Gump,’ completes journey across America

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A West Virginia native had a dream to run all the way across America, and at 6 a.m. on Friday, July 1 in Rehoboth Beach, Del. he achieved that goal. Michael Wardian, known as “The Real Life Forrest Gump,” recently completed his dream of running across the country. He started that mission on May 1 in San Francisco, Calif., traveling 3,234 miles across Route 50 and going through 13 states.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
rcreader.com

African American Museum of Iowa Brings National Attention to Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA (July 1, 2022) — The African American Museum of Iowa’s $5M capital campaign was mentioned in a segment on Late Night with Seth Meyers on NBC. The show’s segment “Jokes Seth Can’t Tell” featured host Seth Meyers delivering the set up: “The African American Museum of Iowa is planning a $5M renovation” and comedian Amber Ruffin the punch line: “That’s how much it costs to pick it up and put it anywhere else.” While Meyers’s and Ruffin's quip played for laughs, the African American Museum of Iowa is indeed embarking on a $5M capital campaign — not intended to move the Museum — but to make necessary and timely renovations as the City of Cedar Rapids’ flood control system impacts the Museum’s facility, surrounding area, and operations.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
City
Shenandoah, IA
Shenandoah, IA
Government
State
Arizona State
Local
Iowa Government
State
Nebraska State
State
Rhode Island State
nomadlawyer.org

Iowa : “Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Iowa, USA

If you’re looking for a vacation destination that offers a variety of activities, look no further than Iowa, United States. Iowa’s active city life, combined with its mix of suburban and rural communities, is sure to leave you satisfied. You can enjoy the big-city thrill of the city or the serenity of nature in one of the many state parks. The state’s largest caves are found in the Maquoketa Caves State Park, a National Register of Historic Places site.
IOWA STATE
redoakexpress.com

Norwood on the Democratic ticket for Iowa Secretary of Agriculture

“I think we need a new vision for Iowa agriculture that builds on the tremendous productivity of the system we have,” said Polk County Soil and Water Commissioner John Norwood, who is running for Iowa Secretary of Agriculture as a Democrat. “I’m a solutions guys. I don’t want to just point out all the problems without identifying what the strategies are,” Norwood said.
IOWA STATE
Albia Newspapers

Counties with the most college graduates in Iowa

Compiled a list of the counties with the most college graduates in Iowa using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Obituary#Funeral Directors#Iowans#The Army Mortuary Service
CBS Denver

Thousands arrive for Rainbow Family 50th meetup in Colorado

Their catchphrase is "Welcome home!" and the moment you drive past one or two people along the dirt road to Adam's Park north of Hayden, Colorado...you will have heard it a few times. It's the 50th anniversary of the Rainbow Family Gathering a loosely organized group of like-minded people. While their webpage specifically says no one person speaks for the collective, it's posted "I think it's safe to say we're into intentional community building, non-violence, and alternative lifestyles. We also believe that Peace and Love are a great thing, and there isn't enough of that in this world."That tracks with what...
HAYDEN, CO
kjan.com

Hy-Vee brand potato salad pulled from the shelves

(Des Moines, Iowa) – Officials with Hy-Vee announced on Friday, their immediate, voluntary withdrawal of all potato salad varieties from their stores. They made the announcement based on a presumptive positive microbial test result. Although they don’t expect final test results for roughly 7-10 days, the withdrawal was announced out of an abundance of caution for the upcoming holiday weekend.
KCCI.com

The home of a fallen Iowa State Patrol trooper has been paid in full

WAUKON, Iowa — The home of a fallen Iowa State Trooper is officially paid in full thanks to the help of a nonprofit group. Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced Thursday that it has fully paid off the mortgage of Trooper Ted Benda's family. The trooper was responding to a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Army
KCAU 9 News

New Iowa laws bring big changes to child care, unemployment

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — A new fiscal year started on Friday, with state departments dealing with new budgets. There are also several new laws that are officially in place as of July 1. There are big changes to the state’s unemployment system. The amount of weeks one is...
voiceofmuscatine.com

Corn tar spot confirmed in central Iowa

The corn disease tar spot has been confirmed in central Iowa. Iowa State University Extension plant pathologist Alison Robertson says the detection occurred June 29th in a seed company plot in Marshall County. “And it was confirmed in an industry plant disease clinic on the morning of the 30th.”. She...
IOWA STATE
US 103.1

Own An Enormous Piece Of Northern Michigan Lakefront Land

If you've ever dreamed of owning a piece of Michigan property, particularly lakefront property or some land in the Upper Peninsula, this is your chance. The state of Michigan will soon be auctioning off some vacant land that it's no longer using, giving folks the chance to purchase some. And there are thousands of acres up for grabs!
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy