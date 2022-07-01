50 Year Sentence for Stoddard Co Serial Burglar

A vehicle pursuit this week in Stoddard County reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour. On Sunday, a Dexter Police officer entered into a pursuit with a vehicle who failed to yield for a traffic stop on Business Highway 60. The pursuit continued on to several different roads, before finally coming to a stop on Highway 51. During the pursuit, the suspect’s vehicle reached 101 miles per hour and almost struck multiple vehicles head on. When the vehicle came to a rest, Richard Shenoskey, of Cedarville, Michigan, exited the vehicle and attempted to flee. He was taken into custody after a Stoddard County Deputy deployed his taser. Officials say that several empty alcohol containers were found lying in the cabin of the vehicle. Shenoskey was arrested on multiple charges including resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing and DWI. He also had an active felony no bond warrant through Michigan.

STODDARD COUNTY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO