James Bond, Marvel Soundstage Owner Pinewood Group Posts Pandemic Turnover of $125 Million

By K.J. Yossman
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePinewood Group, which runs Pinewood and Shepperton Studios — home to recent blockbusters including “No Time to Die,” “Black Widow” and “Cruella” — has posted a £102.9 million ($125 million) turnover for the financial year ending March 31, 2022. That’s...

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Zooms Past $1.1 Billion at Global Box Office

In addition to its negligible drops at the domestic box office, Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick is soaring internationally as well. The film picked up another $37 million from 65 overseas territories in its sixth weekend, taking its running international total to $544.5 million. Domestically, the film is expected to make $34 million over the extended Fourth of July weekend, taking its running total to an estimated $572 million. Which means that worldwide, Maverick is passing the $1.1 billion mark as we speak.
‘Lighting up the Stars’ Expands Lead at China Box Office With $44 Million Second Weekend

Click here to read the full article. Sentimental local drama film “Lighting Up the Stars” topped the mainland China cinema box office for a second weekend. Its haul was nearly 40% bigger than in its debut session. The film grossed RMB296 million ($44 million) between Friday and Sunday, according to data from consultancy Artisan Gateway, far ahead of second placed “Jurassic World: Dominion” which took RMB65.2 million ($9.7 million). After four weeks in Chinese cinemas “Jurassic World” has accumulated an impressive 4132 million. “Lighting up the Stars” tells the tale of an ex-con funeral director who has a chance meeting with an...
‘Top Gun Maverick’ Fires Off $9.7 Million Second Weekend Ahead of ‘Decision to Leave’ at Korean Box Office

Click here to read the full article. “Top Gun Maverick” flew even higher on its second weekend at the Korean box office, holding on to the top spot and fractionally increasing its gross take. The sky-high performance was more than enough to overshadow the otherwise promising opening of Park Chan-wook’s “Decision to Leave.” “Top Gun Maverick” earned $9.72 million between Friday and Sunday, with a 59% market share, according to data from Kobis, the tracking service operated by the Korean Film Council (Kofic). That compared with $9.55 million and a 57% market share on its debut weekend. After 12 days in...
The Independent

'Elvis' is king, alone, of box office after final tallies

“Elvis” has won its box-office dance-off with “Top Gun: Maverick.” After the two films reported the same ticket sales Sunday, Monday's final numbers has “Elvis,” alone, as king of the weekend. “Elvis” ultimately grossed $31.1 million from Friday to Sunday, according to Warner Bros.' final figures Monday. That's a touch above the $30.5 million the studio forecast on Sunday. When film studios report box office on Sunday, they're able to fairly accurately predict Sunday's ticket sales. Paramount Pictures, on the other hand, slightly overestimated how “Top Gun: Maverick” fared in its fifth weekend. After the studio reported the same $30.5 million for the “Top Gun” sequel on Sunday, the studio's final number came in at $29.6 million. Regardless, both films performed well. Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic opened above expectations, and brought out large numbers of older moviegoers — a segment of the audience that's been slow to return to theaters during the pandemic. “Top Gun: Maverick" continued to hold remarkably well, dipping a modest 34% percent in its fifth weekend. Overall, the Joseph Kosinski-directed film starring Tom Cruise has earned about $1 billion worldwide, including more than $520 million domestically.
Warner Bros. Releases Statement Reaffirming Support for Harry Potter Creator J.K. Rowling

Warner Bros. is standing by Harry Potter author J.K Rowling following an incident between an external public relations representative and Sky News. According to Variety, the PR rep, who does not work for Warner Bros. but was acting on behalf of the studio at the time, blocked Sky News from asking Harry Potter star Tom Felton about Rowling during a press event for the expansion of the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London — The Making of Harry Potter attraction.
New ‘Godzilla-Kong’ Movie Set for 2024, ‘Dune 2’ Pushed to Thanksgiving 2023

Legendary and Warner Bros. announced new theatrical release plans for two of their high-profile films Thursday. In a relatively minor shift, filmmaker Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two is being pushed back less than a month from Oct. 20, 2023, to Nov. 17, 2023. That means the sequel will have the advantage of playing over the Thanksgiving holiday.More from The Hollywood ReporterMeghan Markle Speaks With Gloria Steinem on Reproductive Rights Post-Roe v. Wade: "It's About Having a Choice"Cameron Diaz Coming Out of Retirement for Netflix Movie 'Back in Action' With Jamie FoxxKate Winslet to Star in, Produce 'Trust' Drama at HBO And Adam...
Hugh Grant To Play Zeus In Netflix’s Greek Mythology Reimagining ‘Kaos’ From Creator Charlie Covell; Janet McTeer, Cliff Curtis & David Thewlis Among Additional Series Regulars

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Grant (The Undoing), Janet McTeer (Ozark), Cliff Curtis (Avatar: The Way of Water), David Thewlis (Fargo), Killian Scott (Dublin Murders), Misia Butler (The School for Good and Evil), Leila Farzad (I Hate Suzie), Nabhaan Rizwan (Station Eleven), Rakie Ayola (The Pact) and Stanley Townsend (The Current War) have signed on for series regular roles alongside Aurora Perrineau in Charlie Covell’s mythological epic Kaos for Netflix, which will go into production later this summer. The series is billed as a bold, darkly comic, contemporary take on Greek mythology, exploring love, power and life...
Amazon Picks Up Hot Comic ‘Eight Billion Genies’ (Exclusive)

Amazon Studios has gotten its wish, picking up the rights to Eight Billion Genies, the comic book by Charles Soule and Ryan Browne. No writer or filmmaker is attached yet, although Soule and Browne will act as executive producers.More from The Hollywood Reporter'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Trailer Smashes 78M Views in 24 Hours'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Drops First Disney+ TrailerTim Roth on 'Sundown,' 'She-Hulk' and Why He Doesn't Watch Himself on Screen Even without talent attachments, the deal is significant for the streamer as it involves not only feature films but series and more. The lofty mission for the property is for...
Analysis: Why Did 'Elvis' Underperform At The Box Office?

There was good news and bad news from Warner Bros.’ WBD biopic “Elvis” premiere engagement this weekend in U.S. theaters. The good news was the Baz Luhrmann biopic was the top grossing film from the line-up of theatrical releases. The bad news was that the $31 million...
Zoroastrians confront depletion of their ancient faith

NEW YORK (AP) — Among the world’s present-day religions, Zoroastrianism, founded more than 3,000 years ago, is one of the most ancient and historically influential. Yet even though its adherents maintain vibrant communities on four continents, they acknowledge their numbers are dauntingly small — perhaps 125,000 worldwide.
US drag queens stand their ground amid intimidation by the far right

The drag queens were out in force across New York’s recent Pride parade triggering cheers and waves with their flamboyant and extravagant costumes. But this year the world of American drag has been marred by growing fears of violence and intimidation as they have been specifically targeted by conservatives and extremist far-right and militia groups amid a general rise in anti-LGBTQ hate.
Rian Johnson’s ‘Knives Out 2’ World Premiere Set for Toronto Film Festival

Netflix’s follow-up to Rian Johnson’s 2019 movie Knives Out is set to have its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, organizers confirmed on Wednesday. Daniel Craig will reprise his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Netflix bringing the Knives Out 2 franchise builder to Toronto, a frequent destination for its festival movies, comes as the video streaming giant faces increased competition from rivals like Disney+ with Marvel and Star Wars offerings and HBO Max with DC and big tentpole releases.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Hustle' Acting Coach on Key to Working With...
Marvel Preview: Star Wars: The Halcyon Legacy #4

LANDO AND HONDO ARE ON A COLLISION COURSE ABOARD THE HALCYON! A priceless jewel has attracted the attention of both LANDO and HONDO. But who is the mysterious figure who threatens both of their heists? And years in the future, CRIMSON JACK makes his move to capture the HALCYON…or destroy it!
