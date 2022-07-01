ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police identify man seen on camera holding gun over, killing man in Smyrna

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s9sNC_0gRse88l00

SMYRNA, Ga. — Police have identified a man seen on surveillance camera running up on a 22-year-old man in Smyrna and holding a gun over him before shooting and killing him.

Michael Ezzard Jr. was shot and killed in the Five Points Shopping Center on Roswell Street on May 16.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2 obtained surveillance video of the shooting, which shows the victim hold the door open for two woman as all three walk out of the store. They chat on the sidewalk for a few minutes before a man in a black hoodie first walks, then runs up behind Ezzard, struggles with him for a few moments over the gun and then shoots him.

Investigators have now identified the man in that video as Terrill Anton Jones. They say they have received warrants to charge Jones with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Jones has not yet been arrested. Police say they believe he could be hiding in the east Atlanta or DeKalb County areas.

He should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Police say that Jones escaped from the scene in a gray Honda four-door vehicle that a woman was driving. They have not released any details on who that woman may be.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 23

Trumpet2008
2d ago

Since we have video evidence this should be a death penalty case. Once convicted go straight to appeals and execute within 4 years.

Reply
18
New blood 54
2d ago

The judges in Georgia will not give a person the death penalty. They will send convicted felons to prisons for private companies that run the these prisons to make more profits housing them and others. It's a game that the system is constantly doing and that the general population is not aware of.

Reply
3
derrick
2d ago

oh uh Biden you better restrict more law abiding citizens from getting guns that will teach these pesky savages

Reply(4)
4
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Morrow police chase turns into dangerous wreck, police say

MORROW, Ga. - A police chase in Morrow ended in a dangerous car crash when police say a person driving a stolen car tried to escape officers. The Morrow Police Department said Saturday night officers tried to stop an allegedly stolen vehicle on Morrow Road. The car tried to drive away and out-run police, officials said.
MORROW, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Smyrna#Violent Crime#Channel 2#Honda#Wsb Tv#Cox Media Group
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot at DeKalb County townhomes, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating after a deadly shooting at a townhome community on Holcombe Road. Police went to Avondale Townhomes at 1055 Holcombe Road at around 10:10 p.m. Police found a man in his 20’sapparently shot dead. Police had no updates on a suspected...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man found shot on King Street dies at hospital, police say

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a deadly Friday night shooting close to Downtown Atlanta. Atlanta police said they received a report of a person shot at around 10:30 p.m. and officers went to King Street. Police found an injured man, who died at a hospital. Homicide investigators gathered evidence at...
ATLANTA, GA
The Albany Herald

Arrests made in Blakely aggravated assault investigation

BLAKELY — The U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Christian Malik Gray, 21, and Jadrian Sol, 23, both of Blakely, on aggravated assault charges (seven counts), cruelty to children in the first degree (four counts), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in Union City this week.
BLAKELY, GA
The Citizen Online

1 arrested, 2 sought in north Fayette vehicle break-ins

One man is in jail and two others are being sought in connection with multiple entering auto incidents reported on June 17 at residences off Ga. Highway 314 in north Fayette County. On June 17 at approximately 1 a.m. an alert resident contacted the Fayette County 911 Center to report...
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
161K+
Followers
113K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy