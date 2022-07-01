Families fear financial failure as inflation rates rise to record highs

(Radio Iowa) – Despite persistent flight staff shortages and fewer flights, Fourth of July holiday air travel is up, according to Triple-A-Iowa spokeswoman Meredith Mitts. “Our air travel volumes are actually expected to rise about 25% from last year,” Mitts says, “so this is the second-largest yearly increase in more than a decade.” Travelers have long been encouraged to “pack patience” and be flexible when flying, but thousands of delays and cancellations this year are testing their mettle. Still, Mitts says air travel in the U-S is almost back to pre-pandemic levels. Mitts says, “People are more comfortable traveling and able to feel comfortable taking airplanes and that’s really exciting as we’re looking forward into the summer holiday travel season.”
