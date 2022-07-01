Families fear financial failure as inflation rates rise to record highs

(Radio Iowa) – The president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids applauds the recent F-D-A ruling that banned Juul (JEWEL) vaping products from the U-S, but he says the damage is already done in states like Iowa. Matt Myers says in almost every category, Iowa’s youth smoking rates are well above the national average and it’s going to take serious work to reduce what he’s calling an epidemic. “Iowa’s number of kids who smoke cigarettes is almost seven-percent, which is about two to three points higher than the national average, but it’s particularly concerning with regard to e-cigarettes,” Myers says. “One in five kids in Iowa use these e-cigarettes and about 40% of them are seriously addicted to the product. That’s far higher than the national average.”

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO