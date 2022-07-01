ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Families fear financial failure as inflation rates rise to record highs

kjan.com
 2 days ago

(Radio Iowa) – With inflation at its highest rate since 1981, financial counselors in Iowa are hearing from more families who are worried about their household budgets. Emily Bezdicek, a HUD-certified financial and housing counselor with Catholic Charities, says to...

www.kjan.com

Comments / 0

Related
kjan.com

Despite looming challenges, air travel is almost back to pre-COVID levels

(Radio Iowa) – Despite persistent flight staff shortages and fewer flights, Fourth of July holiday air travel is up, according to Triple-A-Iowa spokeswoman Meredith Mitts. “Our air travel volumes are actually expected to rise about 25% from last year,” Mitts says, “so this is the second-largest yearly increase in more than a decade.” Travelers have long been encouraged to “pack patience” and be flexible when flying, but thousands of delays and cancellations this year are testing their mettle. Still, Mitts says air travel in the U-S is almost back to pre-pandemic levels. Mitts says, “People are more comfortable traveling and able to feel comfortable taking airplanes and that’s really exciting as we’re looking forward into the summer holiday travel season.”
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Hy-Vee brand potato salad pulled from the shelves

(Des Moines, Iowa) – Officials with Hy-Vee announced on Friday, their immediate, voluntary withdrawal of all potato salad varieties from their stores. They made the announcement based on a presumptive positive microbial test result. Although they don’t expect final test results for roughly 7-10 days, the withdrawal was announced out of an abundance of caution for the upcoming holiday weekend.
kjan.com

Juul vape products are now banned but the damage is already done in Iowa

(Radio Iowa) – The president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids applauds the recent F-D-A ruling that banned Juul (JEWEL) vaping products from the U-S, but he says the damage is already done in states like Iowa. Matt Myers says in almost every category, Iowa’s youth smoking rates are well above the national average and it’s going to take serious work to reduce what he’s calling an epidemic. “Iowa’s number of kids who smoke cigarettes is almost seven-percent, which is about two to three points higher than the national average, but it’s particularly concerning with regard to e-cigarettes,” Myers says. “One in five kids in Iowa use these e-cigarettes and about 40% of them are seriously addicted to the product. That’s far higher than the national average.”
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Lottery sees big fiscal year, with potential slowdown ahead

(Radio Iowa) – Iowa Lottery C-E-O, Matt Strawn, says the fiscal year is ending Thursday on a very good note. “The Iowa Lottery will post its second-highest gross sales total in history, as well as delivered the second-highest amount of proceeds ever returned to the state of Iowa, trailing of course only last year’s record performance that saw lottery revenues rise 22 percent and lottery proceeds rise 25 percent from the previous fiscal year,” Strawn says.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy