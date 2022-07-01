ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Does Eddie die in Stranger Things season 4? (Spoilers)

By Cody Schultz
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach season of Stranger Things, there’s always at least one new character introduced who fans quickly fall in love with and become a breakout of the season. Without a doubt, Eddie has become that character for season 4. Played by British actor Joseph Quinn, Eddie is a high...

netflixlife.com

IGN

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2: Noah Schnapp Posts Cryptic Message on Instagram Hinting Towards a Tragic Finale

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 is out on Netflix and fans have been waiting for the final two episodes. Just before the episodes dropped on the streaming platform, Noah Schnapp got fans worried for Will Byers as he took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself crying on his story after watching the finale of the show. He also added, “Happy Stranger things finale” as a caption to the photo while looking tearful.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

‘Resident Evil’ on Netflix: Your Guide to the Cast, Trailer, Release Date, and More

It’s hard to think of a pop culture franchise that’s been stretched as thin as Resident Evil. Ever since Capcom published the first video game in 1996, the series has gone through an endless list of transformations. There have been mainstream titles, countless spinoff games, movies that barely tie into the original, anime adaptations, novelizations, and comics, just to name a few. But this summer, Netflix is entering this well-worn arena with its second take on this franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
AOL Corp

Netflix crashed after 'Stranger Things 4' Volume 2 release, users report

Netflix’s streaming service was unavailable for a brief period early Friday after the highly anticipated release of the final two episodes of “Stranger Things 4.”. According to global uptime-monitoring site Downdetector.com, user reports of problems with Netflix spiked around 3 a.m. ET — when “Stranger Things 4” Volume 2 went live. Complaints about errors with Netflix peaked at nearly 13,000 at the top of the hour, before the situation seemed to be resolved within a half hour.
Person
Robin
theplaylist.net

‘Stranger Things’ Volume 2 Review: The Fourth Season Ends With A Bloated Bang

Even knowing that the final two episodes of “Stranger Things 4” would be downright epic in length, there was a sense that the Duffer Brothers had bitten off a bit more than they could chew this year, sending their characters on separate arcs that made this chapter feel more bloated than the previous three. How could they possibly wrap all of this up in two remaining episodes, dropping today on Netflix? And there are times in this pair that the clutter overwhelms the storytelling, with action happening simultaneously around the world (but mostly in the Upside Down) that can be almost haphazardly edited. It’s an interesting dilemma in that the narrative that the Duffers crafted for season four almost feels now like a response to the criticisms of season three. That year now feels quaint compared to this one what with most of its action happening at a suburban mall. And the argument that nothing has repercussions on “Stranger Things” was undeniably foregrounded this year, particularly in how trauma shaped the development of season favorite Max (Sadie Sink). And yet the desire to really blow up the world of this show backfired at times this year, leading to a season that was certainly entertaining but often felt thematically and narratively unfocused by trying to do so much. And where did it get us? One has to wonder how much this season will now be considered transitional given the most cliffhanger ending in the show’s history. And how fans will respond to spending so much time on a chapter that was really just setting the stage for the final season.
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Forgiven': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know

As the fictional pop star Samantha James (Anna Faris) once sang, forgiveness is more than saying sorry. Ralph Fiennes (The Grand Budapest Hotel) is about to find that out in an illustrious, intense new thriller, The Forgiven. Based on the novel by Lawrence Osborne, The Forgiven is sinister, stylish, and unsettling. Drunken accidents, guilt, and a decaying marriage are simply the set-up of a picture spilling with characters and color. The trailer offers a glimpse at the star-studded cast and teases viewers with a hint of the spectacle spread throughout this sleek drama.
MOVIES
Variety

Millie Bobby Brown Cried Seeing Vecna on ‘Stranger Things’ Set: ‘She Wouldn’t Look at Me’

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched Episodes 8 and 9 of “Stranger Things 4,” now streaming on Netflix. Jamie Campbell Bower’s Vecna is one of the scariest baddies to hit Hawkins, Ind., since the Mind Flayer and Demogorgon, and he’s so terrifying that he made Mille Bobby Brown cry. In an interview with Variety, Bower explains, “They brought her up into a position where she’s bound. I walked up to her [as Vecna] and she burst into tears. She wouldn’t look at me and she was visibly just disgusted by the whole thing.” Brown wasn’t...
CELEBRITIES
#Stranger Things#Spoiler#British
ComicBook

Stranger Things Fans Struggling to Deal With Shocking Death in Season 4 Finale

The final two episodes of Stranger Things' fourth season hit Netflix today, and they featured a whole lot of excitement, horror, and tears. As all of the main characters prepared to go up against Vecna, it was clear not everyone would survive the finale, and now fans are dealing with the heartbreaking aftermath. Warning: Spoilers ahead for Stranger Things Season 4 – Volume 2... In the finale, "The Piggyback," the kids remaining in Hawkins hatch a plan to stop Vecna by using Max (Sadie Sink) as bait while Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Steve (Joe Keery), and Robin (Maya Hawke) head back to the Upside Down to kill him. Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Eddie (Joseph Quinn) also go to the Upside Down with a plan to distract the bat creatures and buy more time for those heading to kill Vecna. Sadly, Eddie was the only one who did not survive the mission.
TV SERIES
Distractify

David Harbour Debuts a New Look in Season 4 of 'Stranger Things' — Did He Lose Weight?

Spoiler alert: this article contains spoilers for Season 4 of Stranger Things. Shooting Season 4 of Stranger Things posed a challenge for several actors. Jamie Campbell Bower spent between 6 and a half and 8 hours in the makeup chair, listening to black metal as he transformed into Vecna. Robert Englund and David Harbour donned prosthetic makeup. Joseph Quinn had a wig. As Season 4, Vol. 2 of Stranger Things suggests, David seems to have lost considerable weight before returning to the show.
WEIGHT LOSS
Variety

‘Stranger Things 4’ Comes Full Circle in Overstuffed, Often-Marvelous New Episodes: TV Review (Spoilers)

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched Episodes 8 and 9 of “Stranger Things 4,” now streaming on Netflix. Writing about the first seven episodes of the current, fourth season of “Stranger Things,” I noted that its ambition was both laudable and detrimental, gesturing back to a more exciting era of Netflix while also freighting each episode with more than it could bear. The final two episodes of the fourth season, which launched July 1, prove that doubly true. The moments that sing — including, once again, in the cadences of Kate...
TV SERIES
Collider

'Stranger Things' Season 4 Leaves Joyce and Hopper Out in the Cold

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2. In the final volume of the fourth season of Stranger Things, extra-long episodes that felt more like movies made for a conclusion that largely hit all the right notes. The ensemble cast, for the most part, all had their moments to shine and grow as characters. It also made use of a nightmarish villain that was more than just a monster. This provided the most menacing and intriguing element of the show thus far. There was much to appreciate about all that it managed to accomplish as it works to reinvent its story and open up new opportunities for what the future holds. Unfortunately, much like the first half of the season, the show still has been dragged down by one particular storyline that won't stop spinning its wheels in neutral.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Stranger Things is still teasing out Will's big announcement

Warning: This article contains spoilers from Stranger Things season 4, Volume 2. Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy directed the episode from season 3 that fueled a major fan theory about Noah Schnapp's Will Byers. After a heated Dungeons & Dragons session, during which Will felt neglected by his best friends, Mike (Finn Wolfhard) yells at him in frustration: "It's not my fault you don't like girls." He meant it more as Will refusing to grow up, but maybe his statement was more on the nose than that.
The Independent

Winona Ryder fact checks the Stranger Things scripts to make sure they’re Eighties accurate

Winona Ryder has used her personal expertise to keep Stranger Things scripts accurate when it comes to portraying the 1980s. The actor, 50, portrays Joyce Byers in the hit Netflix series about a group of friends who investigate the supernatural forces plaguing their town.In a new Harper’s Bazaar interview, Ryder’s costar David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper on the show, explained that Ryder had fact-checked the scripts for series creators, the Duffer Brothers.“She’d tell them, ‘This song actually came out in 1985, and you have it in 1983,’” Harbour said. Twins Matt and Ross Duffer are 12 years Ryder’s...
MOVIES
GeekyGadgets

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 now streaming on Netflix (recap trailer)

Fans of Stranger Things who have been patiently waiting for the arrival of the highly anticipated Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 episodes to arrive on the Netflix streaming service. Will be pleased to know that the day has finally arrived, providing the final two chapters in the current season 4 storyline. If you need a quick recap of what has happened earlier in Season 4 check out the three-minute recap trailer kindly prepared for your viewing pleasure by Netflix below. Enabling you to refresh your mind as to the events before the latest two chapters.
TV SERIES
