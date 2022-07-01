Man City confirm Stefan Ortega Moreno signing on 3-year deal

Dean Saunders has praised Arsenal’s signing of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City this summer, with the striker expected to be announced any day now. City have already moved to bring in a new-look front line, with both Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland having joined already, meaning that Jesus’s opportunities to play at CF were slim had he stayed put, and he now looks to have signed a deal to join us.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 HOURS AGO