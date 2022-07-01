ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Wet pattern continues through holiday weekend

By Caroline Carithers
WKRG
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are starting with some coastal showers and storms yet again this morning that will continue to spread inland today. Temps are starting in the 70’s for most with muggy conditions. Throughout the...

www.wkrg.com

WKRG

More storms expected for your Fourth of July

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Showers and storms are possible tomorrow and into the rest of the work week as moisture continues to funnel into the Gulf Coast. Most of the rain has cleared from the area, but a couple of downpours are still possible during the evening hours. Rain chances will drop overnight, but it will remain humid with temperatures falling only into the mid-70’s. Heading out the door tomorrow morning, you will definitely notice humidity keeping those temperatures warm, and we will warm throughout the day into the upper-80’s and low-90’s. Some spots may be warmer than others depending on which places get rainfall. Tomorrow brings a 60 percent chance of scattered showers and storms that will mainly move through the area in the afternoon and evening hours. Be sure to have some rain gear if you plan to celebrate the holiday outdoors tomorrow! The rain should clear by the later evening hours leaving just some cloud cover for shooting fireworks.
