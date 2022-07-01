ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Locals are furious as Bill Gates, the largest private farmland owner in the country expanded his real estate portfolio by purchasing 2,100 acres of prime North Dakota farmland

By Neha Tandon Sharma
luxurylaunches.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBill Gates is always termed Microsoft co-founder but is heavily invested in real estate as well. The man is considered the country’s largest private owner of farmland, with some 269,000 acres in dozens of states. That portfolio has just expanded by 2,100 acres of prime North Dakota farmland. The adage ‘America’s...

luxurylaunches.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Bill Gates wins legal approval to buy huge swath of North Dakota farmland worth $13.5M after outcry from residents who say they are being exploited by the ultra-rich

Bill Gates has secured legal approval for the controversial purchase of thousands of acres of prime North Dakota farmland, after the deal drew fury from the state's residents. The state's Republican Attorney General Drew Wrigley had inquired into the land sale, and on Wednesday issued a letter saying the transaction complied with an archaic anti-corporate farming law.
REAL ESTATE
Daily Mail

Trust 'linked to Bill Gates' is asked by North Dakota AG to explain how it got 2,000 acres of land worth $13.5M near Canadian border when state law puts limits on who can own ranches

A trust allegedly tied to Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates has been asked to justify a recent purchase of farmland in North Dakota that has made residents 'livid.'. Red River Trust reportedly acquired six parcels of land near the borders of Minnesota and Canada in November that officials say may violate state corporate farming laws.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
State
Arkansas State
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Gates
Person
Melinda Gates
Person
Drew Wrigley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farmland#Africa#North Dakotans#Nbc#Republican
The Independent

AOC claims 70 per cent of illegally trafficked guns likely come from ‘iron pipeline’ states

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticised several US states for their role in perpetuating gun violence in New York City.The congresswoman, who is the representative for New York's 14th district, said that the 'iron pipeline' of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Ohio were responsible for 70% of likely illegal trafficked guns found in New York City."Mothers we have to comfort are losing children due to the guns and the carnage and the lawlessness unleashed by those states," AOC said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CBS Minnesota

Red, white and blue - and now green as THC food and drinks are legal in Minnesota

BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- The celebration of Red, White and Blue, can now mix in a little green as a new law took effect on Friday that for the first time regulates the use of cannabinoids derived from hemp in food and beverages in Minnesota."We're trying to create an environment where there are safe products for consumers. That's what this law was intended to do," Josh Maslowski, owner of Stigma Hemp, told WCCO. "Cannabis is not going to go away, so the best option to do is create a responsible industry."Hemp, a cousin of marijuana, is a cannabis plant that has less than...
MINNESOTA STATE
Outdoor Life

Study: Montana Leads the Nation in Gun Ownership Rates

Guns and hunting are part of the culture in Big Sky Country, and a recent study shows that Montana leads the nation in gun ownership rates. Roughly 65 percent of households in the state own a firearm, according to the study published earlier this month by WalletHub. That’s compared to a rate of less than 15 percent in New Jersey, which comes in at No. 50 on the list.
MONTANA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

How Current COVID-19 Cases in Colorado Compare to the Nation

Since the first known COVID-19 case was identified in the U.S. on Jan. 21, 2020, there have been a total of about 85,673,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States — or 26,186 for every 100,000 people. In Colorado, the infection rate is slightly higher than the national average. Since the first […]
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy