USA roaming charges.

Amazon is making it easier for European Prime members to cancel their subscriptions following complaints from consumer groups. Now members in the region can unsubscribe from Amazon Prime in just two clicks that start with a clearly marked "cancel button," the European Commission said in a statement. The changes immediately apply to all E.U. Amazon websites accessed through desktop computers, mobile devices and tablets. "Customer transparency and trust are top priorities for us," an Amazon spokesperson told Sourcing Journal. "By design we make it clear and simple for customers to both sign up for or...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO