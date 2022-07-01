USA roaming charges.

European Union lawmakers came together in early 2017 to put an end to mobile roaming fee headaches for individuals traveling within across Europe. This meant that calls, texts, and data subject to extra charges while journeying through the 28 EU nations, plus the three countries that come under the European Economic Area (EEA) — Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway. That effort went over so well, the EU is now interested in extending the deal, announcing that its "Roam-like-at-home" plan, effectively enabling free mobile roaming within the region, will last until at least 2032.
