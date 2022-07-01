ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Overturned dump truck blocks ramp to I-4 in Polk County

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
 2 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A flipped dump truck blocked traffic from Polk Parkway to I-4 after a crash Friday morning.

The wreck happened on the westbound Polk Parkway rank to the interstate, which initially caused a complete roadblock. At least one lane on the ramp was open as Eagle 8 flew over the crash scene.

Tampa hospital helps couple get married after bride admitted to ICU on wedding day

Emergency crews worked to clean up the sand and rocks that fell out of the truck while two tow trucks attempted to move it.

To avoid the traffic jam, drivers can enter I-4 from County Line Road or exiting onto Airport Road to Memorial Boulevard to access I-4.

Polk County, FL
Government
Polk County, FL
Traffic
County
Polk County, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Government
