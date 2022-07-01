Overturned dump truck blocks ramp to I-4 in Polk County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A flipped dump truck blocked traffic from Polk Parkway to I-4 after a crash Friday morning.

The wreck happened on the westbound Polk Parkway rank to the interstate, which initially caused a complete roadblock. At least one lane on the ramp was open as Eagle 8 flew over the crash scene.

Emergency crews worked to clean up the sand and rocks that fell out of the truck while two tow trucks attempted to move it.

To avoid the traffic jam, drivers can enter I-4 from County Line Road or exiting onto Airport Road to Memorial Boulevard to access I-4.

