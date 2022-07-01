Orlando airport bracing for busy travel weekend

Would you buy chicken from a guy named Cletus? What if his full name was Cletus Delroy Montfort Bigglesworth Spuckler? If you are a fan of the Simpson animated franchise, then you have heard of Cletus. In the wonderful world of theme parks, Cletus’ Chicken Shack will sell you several varieties of chicken. At Universal Studios Florida, this chicken stand exists within the large food court Fast Food Boulevard. This food court draws large crowds, especially at lunch time. Mobile ordering is available. However, Universal Orlando often experiences glitches with their mobile ordering system-so be prepared if choosing that option.
