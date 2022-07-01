ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando airport bracing for busy travel weekend

wogx.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMillions of Americans are expected to travel...

www.wogx.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
disneyfoodblog.com

ANOTHER Airline Will Offer Nonstop Flights to Orlando Soon

If you live in the U.S., you have a few options: you can fly or you can drive. However, if you live in Europe, you pretty much HAVE to fly, but at least there are plenty of options to choose from when it comes to airlines. Now, though, ANOTHER airline will soon offer flights from Europe to Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
BoardingArea

Why People Clap When Their Plane Lands: The Real (And Not-So-Real) Reasons

Whether you’ve been flying for 45 minutes or 4.5 hours, it invariably happens…the plane lands and at least one person claps. When the pandemic was diminishing and people were flying again, we noticed more folks were clapping when we landed. But that could almost make sense, since so many were just so happy they could fly again. But what about before Covid (B.C.?)
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Orlando, FL
Government
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Government
morethanjustparks.com

9 BEST NATIONAL PARKS NEAR ORLANDO (Guide + Photos)

National Parks near Orlando. There’s so much more to Orlando than Disney World. Whether you’re planning a vacation or happen to live in this vacation wonderland, we’ll familiarize you with the incredible national park sites that are within a six hour drive of Orlando, Florida. There are...
ORLANDO, FL
Thrillist

This Budget Airline Is Offering $59 Flights Out of Orlando

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
ORLANDO, FL
piratesandprincesses.net

Should You Get the Chicken and Waffles from Cletus?

Would you buy chicken from a guy named Cletus? What if his full name was Cletus Delroy Montfort Bigglesworth Spuckler? If you are a fan of the Simpson animated franchise, then you have heard of Cletus. In the wonderful world of theme parks, Cletus’ Chicken Shack will sell you several varieties of chicken. At Universal Studios Florida, this chicken stand exists within the large food court Fast Food Boulevard. This food court draws large crowds, especially at lunch time. Mobile ordering is available. However, Universal Orlando often experiences glitches with their mobile ordering system-so be prepared if choosing that option.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

PHOTOS: First look onboard all-new Disney Wish cruise ship

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – Disney Cruise Line is pulling back the curtain on its all-new cruise ship, the Disney Wish. On Tuesday, the company held a christening ceremony for a select number of media and Disney executives at Port Canaveral. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
PORT CANAVERAL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4th Of July#Americans
wogx.com

4th of July reminder: Keep Florida beaches clean

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A lot of people are planning to head to Central Florida beaches to celebrate the 4th of July holiday weekend. Beach officials say if you are planning to head to the coast, be sure to take your trash with you when you leave. They say it's...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Pizza Places In Orlando, Florida

Our 10 Best Pizza Places In Orlando, Florida article presents a list of the finest pizza places situated in the fun city of Orlando, Florida. Is there no city more fun in the Southern United States than Orlando Florida? You know why. # 10 – NYPD Pizza. Brick walls...
ORLANDO, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Owner of Gilded Matilda's in Wildwood to retire

When Suzanne Taylor stops in to shop at Gilded Matilda's, she feels like she's entered a whole new world. "The store is beautiful," the Village of Buttonwood resident said. "It looks like the type of store that you would see in kind of a boutique area.”. The brick building with...
WILDWOOD, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
click orlando

Here’s why smoke lingers long after the fireworks are over

ORLANDO, Fla. – You may have noticed after seeing fireworks displays late in the evening (or setting off your own) that the smoke just seems to sit there long after the show’s over. There is a reason for that and it all has to do with the temperature...
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Live radar: Track strong storms moving through your Central Florida neighborhood

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. Main weather concerns: This evening numerous storms will continue to track slowly to the southeast. The primary threats with these storms are frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, heavy rainfall, and gusty winds up to 60 mph. These storms will continue to lose strength as the temperatures drop and fizzle out when the sunsets.
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

Tropical Storm Colin forms off the coast of South Carolina

ORLANDO, Fla. - 2 pm UPDATE: Bonnie has moved into the pacific. Tropical storm Colin still continues to produce heavy rainfall along the Carolina coast. TS is disorganized and will continue to track slowly to the NE. Original story:. And just like that, we have our third named storm of...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy