Burnley sign Manchester City defender CJ Egan-Riley

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AOqLd_0gRscrPH00

New Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has returned to former club Manchester City to sign under-23 captain CJ Egan-Riley.

The 19-year-old defender, who has agreed a four-year deal, made Premier League, Champions League and Carabao Cup debuts last season and is Kompany’s third signing since being confirmed as Sean Dyche’s successor last month.

“CJ is a player we have been watching closely for a long time. He is a promising and talented footballer with an excellent mindset and attitude,” said the Clarets boss.

“CJ has shown a real hunger and he wants to learn and succeed at Burnley. He fits perfectly into our culture and he is a fantastic addition to our squad.”

Egan-Riley, who has represented England at every level from Under-15s to Under-19s, follows fellow defender Luke McNally and midfielder Scott Twine through the door at Burnley as Kompany assembles a squad to try to regain their Premier League status after relegation last season.

