The Coast Guard and other agencies are searching for a fisherman who went overboard somewhere off the coast of Martha's Vineyard early Friday morning. U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Ryan Noel said crew members called in the emergency at 1:39 a.m. Friday, after three crewmembers on the fishing vessel Susan Rose realized the last time they had seen their fourth crewman was around midnight.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO