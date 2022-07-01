Actual Corn/Soybean Planted Acreage Different from March Intentions

Seasonal tightening largely absent from industry numbers. Chart of the Week: Outbound Tender Reject Index, National Trucking Index – USA SONAR: OTRI.USA, NTI.USA. The seasonal rise of truckload spot (NTI) and rejection rates (OTRI) heading into the Fourth of July holiday has occurred every year since 2018 when the Outbound Tender Rejection Index (OTRI) was created. As of July 1, spot and rejection rates had barely recovered to where they were in mid-June. This suggests the market may be headed for another sharp descent this month, but is it?

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO