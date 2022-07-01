ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Actual Corn/Soybean Planted Acreage Different from March Intentions

northwestmoinfo.com
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON D.C. (USDA) It looks like many corn...

www.northwestmoinfo.com

Comments / 0

Agriculture Online

Actual acres planted to corn rise while soybeans drop in 2022, USDA says

The USDA released its June Acreage report today at 11 a.m. 2022 Corn Planted Acres: 89.9 million acres compared to the USDA March 31 report of 89.5 million acres and 93.3 million acres in 2021. This would be up 400,00 acres from the March report and down 3.4 million acres from last year.
Agriculture Online

U.S. farmers look for premium for remaining 2021 corn, soybeans

CHICAGO, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. grain dealers will have to boost prices to pry farmers' corn and soybeans from their storage bins as growers are already flush with cash and can afford to wait and see if the market rallies further. "I assume we are going to have to...
CNBC

Natural gas drops 16%, posts worst month in more than three years

U.S. natural gas futures plunged below $6 per million British thermal units on Thursday, after an inventory report showed a larger-than-expected storage build, sparking fears of an oversupplied market. Henry Hub futures declined 16.53% to settle at $5.42 per million British thermal units. The contract ended June 33% lower, which...
State
Washington State
The Center Square

Unemployment payments uncertain as nine states' web host hacked

(The Center Square) - Residents of some states may not get their next unemployment checks on time as a vendor cyberattack has shut down their websites. The states all do business with Florida-based Geographic Solutions. The company has not posted any information on its social media pages about the cyberattack. A warning page appears when trying to access the company's webpage.
LOUISIANA STATE
freightwaves.com

Summer peak looks more like a plain for trucking

Seasonal tightening largely absent from industry numbers. Chart of the Week: Outbound Tender Reject Index, National Trucking Index – USA SONAR: OTRI.USA, NTI.USA. The seasonal rise of truckload spot (NTI) and rejection rates (OTRI) heading into the Fourth of July holiday has occurred every year since 2018 when the Outbound Tender Rejection Index (OTRI) was created. As of July 1, spot and rejection rates had barely recovered to where they were in mid-June. This suggests the market may be headed for another sharp descent this month, but is it?
24/7 Wall St.

Americans Prepare For $10 Gas

$10 gas would ruin the U.S. economy, which makes it among the largest threats to cause a sharp downturn in GDP. Middle class and lower class families would move into deep financial holes, if $10 gas was added to their housing, clothing and food costs. JP Morgan says crude could rise to $380 a barrel, […]
TRAFFIC
thecentersquare.com

Feds: 46 states saw GDP decline in first quarter of this year

(The Center Square) – Forty-six of the 50 U.S. states saw a decline in gross domestic product in the first quarter of 2022, newly released federal data shows. The Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Thursday that only Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire and Vermont bucked the trend with increases in GDP in the first three months of this year.
VERMONT STATE
USDA
thecentersquare.com

As food prices soar with no end in sight, Americans change habits

(The Center Square) – Americans are changing their shopping habits because of soaring food prices. And disruptions in the international farming community have some worried about the food supply heading into 2023. The BMO Real Financial Progress Index, a quarterly survey from BMO and Ipsos, shows that 42% of...
