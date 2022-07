Clare Chamber Director Dave Coker posted, “We are wrapping up all the detail on an amazing Summerfest! We were able to give away several hundred free ice cream cones, Our Community After Hours at the Doherty House had perfect weather and a great crowd, The Gateway Community Band performance was top notch as always, The Bald Eagle was a huge hit, Luca The Movie in the Park was fun for everyone, and the Clare Kiwanis Frog Jumping was more fun then we could have imagined! Best of all we were able to raise some money for Student Veterans of America at Mid Michigan College. What a great week!”

CLARE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO