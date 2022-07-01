ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Heidi Klum Wins Today’s Award For Most Bizarre Celebrity Claim

By Rhiannon Evans
Grazia
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs an America’s Got Talent judge, Heidi Klum has seen a lot of impressive things in her time. Sword eating! Singing! Lots of dancing! Some questionable impressions!. So it’s hardly surprising that she wanted to make sure the world knew she had an incredible talent too. And…...

graziadaily.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Heidi Klum & Husband Tom Kaulitz Take PDA-Filled Walk In NYC

Summer love is in the air! Over the weekend, supermodel Heidi Klum was spotted taking a romantic, smooch-filled stroll through the streets of New York City with her husband, Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz. Beating the NYC heat with an ice cream snack, there was no shortage of PDA during their steamy outing. On their Sunday walk, Klum, 49, and Kaulitz, 32, were spotted holding hands and kissing, with the artist romantically placing his arm on his wife’s shoulders. While Kaulitz kept it casual with an oversized black tee and waffle-textured sweatpants, his spouse took a more Canadian-inspired approach to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SheKnows

Heidi Klum Looks Stunning as She’s Feeling Herself in a Revealing Leather Look

The supermodel and “Queen of Halloween” Heidi Klum is taking a step back and truly, “feeling herself” in this sizzling, confident new video. On June 24, Klum uploaded a video of herself to Instagram with the song “Feeling Myself” by Nicki Minaj (feat. Beyoncé) playing throughout. She uploaded the super-sexy video with the caption, “About last night ………” and turned off the comment section because she refused to let any trolls get her down.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heidi Klum
Person
Cher
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Prince Andrew
People

Heidi Klum Calls 18-Year Friendship with Tim Gunn 'the Longest Marriage I've Ever Been in'

Team work makes the dream work, and for Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, they are proving to be the fashion world's ultimate "power couple." During a Tuesday appearance on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, the 49-year-old supermodel and TV personality teased that Gunn is practically her husband at this point. The pair have been collaborating on projects since their days on fashion competition show Project Runway, which made its television debut in 2004.
BEAUTY & FASHION
US Magazine

Nina Dobrev Reveals How ‘The Vampire Diaries’ Caused Drama in Her Relationship at the Time: ‘It Got Awkward’

Yikes! Nina Dobrev revealed her role on The Vampire Diaries caused major relationship drama – after she got cast and her then-boyfriend didn’t!. “They were gonna choose him [for the role of Damon Salvatore],” Dobrev, 33, said during a Wednesday, June 29, episode of Jessica Szohr’s “XOXO” podcast. “They ended up not choosing him, but I got cast. And then it got awkward.”
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Billy Eichner jokingly reveals he's straight as Anna Kendrick quips 'we can finally live our truth!' in epic response to viral romance claim, plus more news

Billy Eichner, Anna Kendrick hilariously 'come out' as a couple in response to clickbait story about their alleged romance. Sorry ladies, Billy Eichner is still very much an openly gay man, despite a bit of viral clickbait that recently suggested otherwise. He's also still hilarious, as proven by his response to said clickbait. On Saturday, the "Billy on the Street" star shared a screenshot of an article touting his supposed romance with "Noelle" costar Anna Kendrick as one of the "new celebrity couples that made us believe in love in 2022." The photo showed Billy and Anna's pic beside an image of Rebel Wilson and her new girlfriend, Ramona Agruma. "Um," wrote Billy, who covered Entertainment Weekly's Pride issue earlier this month. "Hey @AnnaKendrick47 — cats out of the bag!!!" he posted on Twitter. Playing along (and then some), Anne joked in response, "We can finally live our truth Billy! You've felt so pressured to seem like a gay man that you made #BrosMovie but you're free now! Our love can flourish!" Anna was referring to the comic's upcoming feature film, "Bros," which the New York Times notes is a "rare" case of "a major studio comedy about queer characters, played by queer actors." In the comments on Billy's Instagram post, Anna cracked one more joke, writing: "Honestly… I was so into this dress and ponytail, I'm just glad this pic is getting some play. Also, love you baby." Back on Twitter, meanwhile, Billy was still having fun with his alleged straight romance. "Guys I know this is really bad timing with all the Bros stuff," he posted, "but…I'm straight." In another tweet, he shared the "Bros" trailer, which he declared to be "PROOF I'M STILL GAY," before quipping the next day: "Look guys, this is Hollywood. BROS is coming and I have to say I'm straight so that I can win AWARDS for playing gay!"
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Us Tv#Halloween Costume#British Royal Family#Lloyd S Of London
People

Rebel Wilson and Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Take 'Magical' Trip to Turkey

Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona Agruma are continuing their summer adventures together!. On Wednesday, the Senior Year star, 42, shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram of their vacation to Cappadocia, Turkey, including one where she's in a jacuzzi surrounded by bubbles as well as photos of the two taking a hike in a cave and posing atop a mountain.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Chris Rock & Lake Bell Fuel Dating Rumors With Dinner Outing In L.A.

Chris Rock, 57, and Lake Bell, 43, turned heads on Saturday when they stepped out to get dinner together in Santa Monica, CA. The comedian and actress were dressed in stylish outfits, including a white long-sleeved top, gray pants, and brown shoes for him, and a black crop top, dark gray jeans, and black shoes for her, as they were photographed walking outside Giorgio Baldi restaurant. Although they didn’t hold hands outside, they walked near each other and appeared relaxed and happy to be around each other.
SANTA MONICA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Celebrities
RadarOnline

It's Final! Kaley Cuoco Divorce Settlement Revealed: No Spousal Support To Ex-Husband Karl Cook

Actress Kaley Cuoco will not have to pay a dime to her ex-husband Karl Cook in monthly spousal support, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 36-year-old Flight Attendant star and her ex were able to hash out an agreement in less than a year after they split. The deal states the parties were married on June 30, 2018. Prior to walking down the aisle, the two signed an "iron-clad" prenuptial agreement.Neither party tried to contest the terms of the prenup which said Cuoco would not have to pay spousal support in the event of a...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Reality Tea

Sharna Burgess Avoids Comparing Herself To Brian Austin Green’s Ex Megan Fox; Says “Comparing Yourself To Anyone Sets You Up For Failure”

There are big changes on the way for Dancing With the Stars. The series was renewed for it’s 31st and 32nd season by ABC and Disney. But DWTS will now air on Disney+ starting this fall. It will be the first live TV series to air on the streaming channel. DWTS pro Sharna Burgess is […] The post Sharna Burgess Avoids Comparing Herself To Brian Austin Green’s Ex Megan Fox; Says “Comparing Yourself To Anyone Sets You Up For Failure” appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Turn Heads At Singer's NYC After-Party By Rocking Eclectic Pink Outfits: Photos!

The twin flames take Manhattan! On Tuesday, June 28, Machine Gun Kelly and fiancée Megan Fox continued with their pink theme when they stepped out after the "Bloody Valentine" crooner wrapped up his sold out show at New York City's Madison Square Garden.Scroll down to see their bold ensembles!The musician, 32, donned a pink mesh top and pink pants, topping off the bright look with a mismatched patterned coat. His leading lady, 36, who debuted her own blush-hued locks a day earlier, stood out in a shiny magenta crop top and matching ruched skirt. Even her wrap-around heels were sporting...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Us Weekly

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cast Adorably Reacts to Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green’s New Baby: ‘So Proud’

One big dancing family! After Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green announced that their first child together, his fifth, was born, several of her Dancing With the Stars costars sweetly gushed over their little one. “AHHHHH CONGRATS MAMA!!! Get ready for the best part of your life,” fellow pro Witney Carson wrote via Instagram comment on Thursday, June 30. […]
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Lindsay Lohan Seemingly Just Got Married

Fans are wondering if Lindsay Lohan is a married woman after The Parent Trap star's latest Instagram post. Lohan announced her engagement to financier Bader Shammas in Nov. 2021. "I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. every woman should feel like this every day," she captioned a post of her cuddled with her love. In the photo, she's sporting a massive diamond on her ring finger. Several celebrities shared their congrats, including RHONJ star Melissa Gorga and RHOBH star Kathy Hilton.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Sarah Hyland Is Love Island USA's New Host: Watch the Wild First Trailer

Watch: Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Say They Might Elope at 2021 PCAs. Summer is about to get even hotter. That's because Sarah Hyland is set to host Peacock's new Love Island USA, E! News can exclusively announce. Based on the hugely popular U.K. reality dating show of the same name, the NBCU streamer's new iteration promises "naughtier games and sexier challenges" when it premieres July 19.
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland takes over as host of Love Island USA

In an effort to erase all traces of the truly terrible CBS version of Love Island USA, producers of the series are making big changes for season 4. First, earlier this year they moved the show to Peacock, where it will stream six days a week. Last week, Peacock announced that it was replacing the (unfunny) American narrator with Iain Stirling, the (very funny) writer and comedian who helps make the original U.K. version of Love Island so darn entertaining.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy