Agriculture

USDA Releases Ag Price Report for May

 2 days ago

WASHINGTON D.C. (USDA) Farmers...

Related
Agriculture Online

Actual acres planted to corn rise while soybeans drop in 2022, USDA says

The USDA released its June Acreage report today at 11 a.m. 2022 Corn Planted Acres: 89.9 million acres compared to the USDA March 31 report of 89.5 million acres and 93.3 million acres in 2021. This would be up 400,00 acres from the March report and down 3.4 million acres from last year.
Agriculture Online

U.S. farmers look for premium for remaining 2021 corn, soybeans

CHICAGO, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. grain dealers will have to boost prices to pry farmers' corn and soybeans from their storage bins as growers are already flush with cash and can afford to wait and see if the market rallies further. "I assume we are going to have to...
24/7 Wall St.

Americans Prepare For $10 Gas

$10 gas would ruin the U.S. economy, which makes it among the largest threats to cause a sharp downturn in GDP. Middle class and lower class families would move into deep financial holes, if $10 gas was added to their housing, clothing and food costs. JP Morgan says crude could rise to $380 a barrel, […]
State
Washington State
Fox News

Sen Chuck Grassley explains link between high food and energy prices

Sen. Chuck Grassley showed how skyrocketing food prices are related to high energy prices Friday on "Your World." SEN. GRASSLEY: In a very general way, why do we have high prices? Because we don't build pipelines. We're not drilling. We're not loaning money to energy companies. We're putting additional regulations on fracking. I'll bet - except for $0.20 of the $2 increase in gasoline tax over the last year - [it] is because of this president's bad energy policies. And just reverse that. I'll give you one example that I came to on a couple of weekends ago. A person [who]'s got a contract to deliver fresh fruits and vegetables - he says his price has gone up seven and a half cents. He says they'll go seven and a half percent percentage points - six of it is directly related to the increase in diesel. The trucking, in other words, has gone up because of the high energy price. So food prices have gone up not because of Putin, like the president said … from Europe at a news conference. It's going up because of high energy prices.
Stacey Doud

July 4th Holiday Affected by Soaring Grocery and Gas Prices

Cost comparison of July 4th cookouts over the past three yearsFarm Bureau. Holy cookout, Batman! The cost to host an Independence Day party has gone up 17% since last year, according to a news release from the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF). This “market basket” survey of consumers monitored the most popular items purchased and then compared the cost of those items today to the prices in 2021.
24/7 Wall St.

Big US Cities Where the Fewest People Use SNAP Benefits

Inflation has driven up the prices of nearly all goods and services, including necessary items such as groceries. The cost of a carton of eggs was 32% higher in May compared to a year ago. According to a report by Moody’s Analytics, American families pay $311 more each month, on average, for essential goods compared […]
