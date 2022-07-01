ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

The power of music and mental health

By Melissa Eichman
Bay News 9
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking to relieve some stress, you might want to pick up a musical instrument. If you're not musically inclined, enjoying the sounds can be calming, too. Music has the power to do many things. "I love the way that it can let me...

St. Pete Muralist Jimmy Breen Dead, But Lives on

It was rare to see Jimmy Breen without a mustache-framed smile on his face. The 37-year-old muralist and illustrator is a household name in the St. Petersburg arts community, and on June 20, he was reported dead. The cause of death has not been publicly released. To the people close...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa, FL
Health
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Entertainment
Tampa, FL
Entertainment
Shinedown is playing a free concert in St. Pete on Friday

Shinedown is currently in between dates in South Dakota and Europe, so it's pretty wild to see the popular Jacksonville hard-rock band scheduled to play a free concert at St. Petersburg's Daddy Kool Records tomorrow, Friday, July 1. A rep for Shinedown told Creative Loafing Tampa Bay that the show...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Adoptable Pets in St. Petersburg

Scaredy Cat? Not really – Wednesday’s partially deaf, so she’s not always going to hear people approaching her. But… that means you need to learn to communicate with her differently, and many people don’t want to take the time, which is why she’s been in a shelter for months. This 3-year-old kitty can hear loud noises, but no doors opening or footsteps, so she needs a human who can learn to get her attention without scaring her. When someone is patient and respectful, Wednesday’s an affectionate, friendly cat. Despite her hearing loss, she’s a chatterbox with a raspy little meow. She will thrive in a home where she doesn’t have to compete for attention.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Motivated to Succeed

You never know how much you will miss something until it’s gone, for Eckerd Junior Apryl Parker it was golf. Bill Buttner has been coaching men’s and women’s golf for Eckerd for 20-years, and was a key recruit it the Tritons rebuild. "She was one of the...
TAMPA, FL
Inflation also hitting July 4th cookouts

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – The cost of a 4th of July barbecue has gone up 17% over the last year, according to a new study from the American Farm Bureau Federation. The study shows that the items hit hardest by the price spike are ground beef at nearly 36%, followed by boneless chicken breasts and pork chops. The price of a few of items, including strawberries, potato chips, and cheese fell, a few cents.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Listeria outbreak linked to Sarasota ice cream brand, CDC says

SARASOTA, Fla. — An ice cream brand in Sarasota has been linked to a Listeria outbreak, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Saturday. People who have any Big Olaf Creamery products in their home are urged by the CDC to throw them away and clean any containers, serving utensils and areas that have possibly been in contact with the company's ice cream. Businesses are also encouraged to do the same.
SARASOTA, FL
My 6 Favorite Hikes Near Tampa, Florida

There is much more to do in Tampa than savoring a Cuban sandwich, watching the NFL Buccaneers or MLB Rays play, or spending the day at Busch Gardens. In fact, the outdoor recreation found in the Tampa area is incredible from paddle boarding to kayaking and yes, even hiking. Now,...
TAMPA, FL
Entertainment
Mental Health
Health
Music
Tampa Bay Food Truck To Be Featured On Food Network Show

Tampa Bay is booming with fantastic food trucks. There’s so many options to choose from, whether you’re in the mood for wings, tacos or vegan options, there’s something for everyone! One of the Tampa’s best food trucks is going to be competing on the Food Network for the chance to win $20,000. Shiso Crispy is known around the bay area for their amazing signature Asian fusion creations, like their lobster rangoon or handmade gyoza. But soon you’ll be able to see chef and owner Ronicca Whaley work her magic on Guy’s Grocery Games.
TAMPA, FL
Despite storms, Tampa abortion advocates march on

TAMPA, Fla. – Amid the cracks of thunder and sounds of raindrops falling, chants could be heard throughout downtown Tampa on Saturday afternoon. The sounds of "my body, my choice!" could be heard for blocks as roughly 300 protesters approached the steps of the courthouse. There, passing traffic honked...
TAMPA, FL
Historic Gulfport Inn to be transformed by Miami Hotel group

The new owners of Gulfport's historic Peninsula Inn gave Spectrum Bay News 9 a sneak peek at how they're going to transform the historic building that's been in the heart of Gulfport since 1905. What You Need To Know. Gulfport's historic Peninsula Inn has been a part of the city...
MIAMI, FL
Florida county quarantining after discovering invasive snails

(CNN) - Florida officials are warning people about a potentially serious situation involving snails. These are not your average snails. They are Giant African land snails, which can grow up to 8 inches long. Their size is not the problem. They can carry a parasite that causes meningitis. The Florida...
FLORIDA STATE

