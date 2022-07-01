ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darke County, OH

1 injured after shooting over handshake in Darke County

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dcVbd_0gRsaEUi00

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is in custody after crashing his car while fleeing after a shooting.

According to Union City Police Chief Mark Ater, a 19-year-old intoxicated man fired multiple shots, hitting a 20-year-old man after he refused to give him a handshake in Union City around 8:40 p.m. on Thursday.

Crews extinguish auto-parts shop fire in Moraine

The two first got into a verbal argument but then a physical altercation broke out. The 19-year-old suspect went into his home, grabbed a rifle and fired multiple shots.

The 20-year-old was hit and first taken to Wayne Health and then Miami Valley Hospital but is reportedly in stable condition.

Police reported that multiple homes were hit by gunfire, however, no one else was injured.

The 19-year-old drove off, hitting four or five cars on Lynwood Court and crashing into people’s landscaping. He then fled from his car on foot, police said.

A homeowner then ran after the suspect, not knowing about the shooting, and caught him. Police said the homeowner brought the suspect to officers where he was then arrested on charges of felonious assault.

The man was taken to Wayne Health and then booked in the Darke County Jail.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.

