A pilot arriving at Door County Cherryland Airport in Nasewaupee Friday morning is doing fine after his airplane flipped while he was landing. Southern Door Fire Chief Rich Olson said the wheels of the single-seat biplane clipped the outer edge of the paved runway, causing an uneven landing for the pilot. The plane skidded to a stop after flipping over and the pilot was able to walk away from the incident. He was outside of the plane when the first crews arrived.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO