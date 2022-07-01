Northbound lanes of Hwy 31 reopen in North Myrtle Beach after crash

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash involving two vehicles closed traffic in part of Little River late Friday. Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the wreck at 9:59 p.m. in the area of Highway 9 and Highway 57. No details about how the crash happened were...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and four others injured Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash involving a wrong-way driver in North Myrtle Beach, according to a post from the city. The crash happened at about 5 a.m. on Highway 31, according to the post, leading to northbound lanes being closed […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Officials confirmed that a crash that happened Friday morning was deadly. The victim, identified as 23-year-old Kamiyah Belvin from Henderson, died of injuries she sustained in a vehicle collision that occurred Friday morning on Highway 31 near Robert Edge Parkway in North Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Coroner Patty Bellamy.
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews are investigating what started a fire at a home in the Burgess area. HCFR was called around 11 p.m. Saturday to a home on Forbes Drive, which is close to St. James High School. Firefighters were able to extinguish...
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - A spokesperson with the Town of Oak Island confirmed that there was a fatal drowning just after 2 p.m. on Sunday in Oak Island. This is the fourth drowning death in Oak Island this year. Oak Island Water Rescue has received half a dozen water...
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County authorities are investigating after an overnight shooting at a nightclub on West Sumter Street. It happened at the Lava Lounge, according to Major Michael Nunn of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The club is located in the 1900 block of West Sumter on the outskirts of the Florence […]
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — At 4:06 p.m. Sunday, Horry County Fire Rescue dispatched crews to a structure fire on the 4000 block of Ossie Lane in Conway. The fire was taken under control with no reported injuries. This fire will be under investigation. The city of Conway Fire Department...
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The coroner’s office has identified a man who was killed Tuesday night in a motorcycle crash on River Oaks Drive near Myrtle Beach. William Corey, 31, of Myrtle Beach, died after the motorcycle he was driving was involved in a crash with an SUV in the 1300 block of River […]
HOLDEN BEACH, NC (WWAY) – Coast Guard Sector North Carolina and local law enforcement are investigating a watercraft collision between pontoon boats on the Intercoastal Waterway near Holden Beach. The call came into the CGSNC just after 7 o’clock Sunday evening, according to a spokesperson with the CGSNC.
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Those enjoying the beach for the Fourth of July weekend need to be careful if they head out into the waters. While the remnants of Tropical Storm Colin are heading out to sea, rip currents still remain a concern. FIRST ALERT | Cold front...
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A man was shot just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning near a nightclub in Florence, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. No word on the victim’s condition. Several community members said there was a large crowd outside when...
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — In the aftermath of a shooting early Sunday morning near Mullins that sent four people to the hospital, Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace said it’s time to “take our community back.” Deputies reported finding more than 70 spent shell casings at a scene connected to the shooting, which left one […]
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a woman they say may be endangered. Charity Rouse, 38, was last seen two weeks ago at the Cando Street bus station. Police aren’t sure what she was wearing at the time or where she was headed. Rouse...
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — A man has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) just after 6 a.m. Saturday in a crash that hurt a Lumberton police officer on Starlite Drive near Lumberton, according to Sgt. Atlas McVicker with North Carolina Highway Patrol. McVicker said the officer suffered a...
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man was struck by lightning near Masonboro Island on Sunday around 3:15 p.m.. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office responded with their Marine Unit, along with Wilmington Police Department’s Marine Unit. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says it’s not clear whether the...
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation provided an update on the progress of the Highway 701 widening project. The SCDOT said the project team is on schedule and the project is expected to begin this summer. MORE INFORMATION | SCDOT information on widening project.
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to come forward about a shooting early Sunday morning that sent four people to the hospital. Deputies responded around 2 a.m. for a shots fired call in the area of Jordan Court in the Mullins...
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department says it plans to have 90 officers working each night during the Fourth of July weekend, including extra staffing on the beach. “We anticipate people are going to celebrate this weekend, but we want them to celebrate smart,” said MBPD...
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Fourth of July weekend is a busy time of year for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources as they check boats to make sure they’re properly equipped for the water. On Saturday, people brought their boats to Peter Vaught Senior Landing in...
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (AP) — One person was shot early Saturday morning by police at a motel in Carolina Beach, authorities said. It happened about 12:30 a.m. and involved two officers with the Carolina Beach Police Department, the StarNews reported, citing a news release from the department. The suspect was taken to a hospital for […]
Comments / 0