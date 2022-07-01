ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Myrtle Beach, SC

Northbound lanes of Hwy 31 reopen in North Myrtle Beach after crash

By Julia Varnier
wpde.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — UPDATED: 23-year-old killed in crash on Hwy...

wpde.com

WMBF

Crash closes lanes on Highway 9 in Little River, crews say

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash involving two vehicles closed traffic in part of Little River late Friday. Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the wreck at 9:59 p.m. in the area of Highway 9 and Highway 57. No details about how the crash happened were...
LITTLE RIVER, SC
wpde.com

Coroner identifies 23-year-old killed in North Myrtle Beach crash on Hwy 31

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Officials confirmed that a crash that happened Friday morning was deadly. The victim, identified as 23-year-old Kamiyah Belvin from Henderson, died of injuries she sustained in a vehicle collision that occurred Friday morning on Highway 31 near Robert Edge Parkway in North Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Coroner Patty Bellamy.
WMBF

Crews investigating late night house fire in Burgess area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews are investigating what started a fire at a home in the Burgess area. HCFR was called around 11 p.m. Saturday to a home on Forbes Drive, which is close to St. James High School. Firefighters were able to extinguish...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
WITN

Person dies in drowning at Oak Island beach

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - A spokesperson with the Town of Oak Island confirmed that there was a fatal drowning just after 2 p.m. on Sunday in Oak Island. This is the fourth drowning death in Oak Island this year. Oak Island Water Rescue has received half a dozen water...
OAK ISLAND, NC
wpde.com

Fire crews respond to structure fire in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — At 4:06 p.m. Sunday, Horry County Fire Rescue dispatched crews to a structure fire on the 4000 block of Ossie Lane in Conway. The fire was taken under control with no reported injuries. This fire will be under investigation. The city of Conway Fire Department...
CONWAY, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Two watercraft collide on Intercoastal Waterway; minor injuries reported

HOLDEN BEACH, NC (WWAY) – Coast Guard Sector North Carolina and local law enforcement are investigating a watercraft collision between pontoon boats on the Intercoastal Waterway near Holden Beach. The call came into the CGSNC just after 7 o’clock Sunday evening, according to a spokesperson with the CGSNC.
HOLDEN BEACH, NC
wpde.com

Officials investigating after man shot near Florence nightclub

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A man was shot just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning near a nightclub in Florence, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. No word on the victim’s condition. Several community members said there was a large crowd outside when...
FLORENCE, SC
Traffic Accidents
WECT

Police search for woman last seen at bus station two weeks ago

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a woman they say may be endangered. Charity Rouse, 38, was last seen two weeks ago at the Cando Street bus station. Police aren’t sure what she was wearing at the time or where she was headed. Rouse...
WILMINGTON, NC
WBTW News13

Police shoot person at Carolina Beach motel

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (AP) — One person was shot early Saturday morning by police at a motel in Carolina Beach, authorities said. It happened about 12:30 a.m. and involved two officers with the Carolina Beach Police Department, the StarNews reported, citing a news release from the department. The suspect was taken to a hospital for […]
CAROLINA BEACH, NC

