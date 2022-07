Despite what I'm sure were good intentions from all parties, the Jubilee weekend did nothing to assuage the tension between the Sussexes and the rest of the Royal Family. On their first official family trip to the U.K. since they moved to California, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were largely snubbed—whether or not this was intentional is complicated by the simple fact of everyone's busy Jubilee schedule. In practice, that looked like Harry not getting to spend any one-on-one time with his brother Prince William, and the couple getting a grand total of 15 minutes of private audience with the Queen herself.

