To Your Eternity was one of the more curious anime debuts of the last year, and now the second season is gearing up for its comeback with the help of Crunchyroll! The anime adaptation taking on Yoshitoki Oima's original manga series introduced fans to a different kind of fantasy tale as it followed an alien being as it had adapted and evolved alongside different humans throughout the first season. It was all to prepare against an invading force, and soon it seems like this force will be kicking things into high gear with the second season of the series.

