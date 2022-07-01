ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

TWIS: Exploring A Mysterious Psychedelic Temple, An Absolute Unit Of A Wind Turbine, And Much More This Week

By Charlie Haigh
IFLScience
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, eerie temple chambers hint at psychedelic rituals, we get a glimpse of China’s global Mars imaging, and a mummified pup shines some light on the origins of humanity’s best friend. Find some of the biggest stories of the past week below. Mysterious Passageways In Pre-Columbian...

iflscience.com

americanmilitarynews.com

Mysterious US military plane days away from breaking another flight record

The U.S. military’s drone spaceplane is just days away from breaking another flight duration record and no one knows what its purpose is. The X-37B’s latest mission began on May 17, 2020, Boeing said at the time of its launch, without disclosing the purpose of its mission. Now the spacecraft has marked 775 days in orbit as of Friday and is just days away from breaking the 780-day in-orbit endurance record set on its previous mission in 2019.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deborah James
ScienceAlert

A Disturbing Process Has Been Accelerating in Freshwater Lakes Worldwide, Study Finds

On top of intensifying algal blooms and depleting oxygen, a new study reveals Earth's bodies of freshwater are also evaporating at a greater rate than we realized. What's more, "lake evaporation plays a larger role in the hydrological cycle than previously thought," says ecologist Gang Zhao who was at Texas A&M University during the study. This process thus has a substantial impact on our climate and weather modeling.
SCIENCE
The Intercept

Infection of Wildlife Biologist Highlights Risks of Virus Hunting

The illness was mysterious. A 25-year-old graduate student had been hospitalized with a high fever, muscle and joint pain, a stiff neck, fatigue, sores in her throat, and a metallic taste in her mouth. She soon developed an angry rash. To make the diagnosis, her doctors had an important data point to consider: Days earlier, the woman had returned to the United States from a field expedition in South Sudan and Uganda, where she had been capturing and collecting the blood and tissue of bats and rodents. That information proved critical — and is newly relevant given concerns that the pandemic may have come from a research accident. Three days after she was admitted to the hospital in 2012, tests determined that the student was infected with a novel virus that infects a type of fruit bat that lives in the rural areas of Uganda.
WILDLIFE
RideApart

Australia’s Salt Motorcycles Develops 1,200cc Hydrogen-Powered V8

Brisbane, Australia-based Salt Motorcycles currently offers just one model. The made-to-order Salt Twostroke strips down a stock KTM 300 EXC TPI and dresses it up in café racer clothing. Customers may have to shell out $39,990 AUD ($27,600 USD) for the lightweight roadster, but there’s certainly nothing else on the road quite like it.
CARS
scitechdaily.com

Physicists Create Continuous Time Crystal for the First Time

Scientists have succeeded for the first time in realizing a time crystal that spontaneously breaks continuous time translation symmetry. The researchers, from the Institute of Laser Physics at the University of Hamburg, reported their observation in a study published on June 9, 2022, in the journal Science. The idea of...
PHYSICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Turbine#Wind Farm#Offshore Wind Power#Pre Columbian Temple May
Freethink

17 pictures that show how mind-bogglingly large the Universe is

Within this Universe, we’re merely a drop in the cosmic ocean. All that humanity has ever experienced is confined to a spheroid just 13,000 km across. Even other planets routinely occupy thousands of times the volume of Earth. Stars begin as small as the largest planets, but get much...
ASTRONOMY
sciencealert.com

Tonga Volcano Blasted Out Pressure Waves "Very Close to The Theoretical Limit"

The massive eruption from the underwater Tonga volcano in the Pacific earlier this year generated a blast so powerful, it sent massive pressure waves rippling through the atmosphere and around the globe. These waves were the fastest ever observed within our atmosphere, reaching speeds of 720 miles (1,158 kilometers) per...
SCIENCE
dailygalaxy.com

Earth Lies at Center of the Milky Way’s Habitable Zone (Weekend Feature)

In the 2019 paper, “The Galactic Habitable Zone and the Age Distribution of Complex Life in the Milky Way”, astrobiologist and lead author, Charles H. Lineweaver of Australia National University, summarized: “We modeled the evolution of the Milky Way to trace the distribution in space and time of four prerequisites for complex life: the presence of a host star, enough heavy elements to form terrestrial planets, sufficient time for biological evolution and an environment free of life-extinguishing supernovae. We identified the ‘Galactic habitable zone’ (GHZ) as an annular region between 7 and 9 kiloparsecs from the Galactic center that widens with time and is composed of stars that formed between 8 and 4 billion years ago.”
ASTRONOMY
psychologytoday.com

Understanding Our Internal Boundaries

Internal boundaries are the standards and values we set for our lives. The more time we spend getting to know our internal boundaries, the better we will be able to create the life we want. Important boundaries to consider are wellness-related, financial and material, time, and interpersonal. Boundaries are usually...
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

The History of Waste

Every continent experienced a loss of large game animals following the arrival of ancestral humans. Farmers have modified some three-fifths of the Earth's land surface, wiping out most wild mammals in the process. Agriculture remains the biggest single contributor to climate change because it has been going on for so...
AGRICULTURE
Robb Report

Watch: The World’s Deepest Shipwreck Was Just Discovered Nearly 23,000 Feet Under the Sea

Click here to read the full article. Add one more to Victor Vescovo’s growing list of deep-sea discoveries. The founder of Caladan Oceanic, who is an avid underwater explorer, found the world’s deepest shipwreck on Wednesday with help from EYOS Expeditions. The USS Destroyer Escort Samuel B. Roberts (DE-413), or “Sammy B” for short, was launched in 1944 and sank during a battle in the Philippine Sea the same year. It’s been out of sight for nearly 80 years. Until now, that is. Vescovo, alongside sonar specialist Jeremie Morizet of France, successfully located the wreck resting on a slope at a depth...
SCIENCE
SlashGear

SpaceX Starlink Gets FCC Green Light For A Big New Feature

Starlink is one of Elon Musk's most ambitious major project ideas and — perhaps ironically — one of his most attainable. The world's richest man wants to bring fast, reliable, internet to every corner of the globe. This is a huge task, but more than worth it when you consider the number of people who don't have access to high-speed internet worldwide, and how relatively inexpensive it'd be to deliver it would be to deliver connectivity.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

Harvard Developed AI Identifies the Shortest Path to Human Happiness

Deep Longevity, in collaboration with Harvard Medical School, presents a deep learning approach to mental health. Deep Longevity has published a paper in Aging-US outlining a machine learning approach to human psychology in collaboration with Nancy Etcoff, Ph.D., Harvard Medical School, an authority on happiness and beauty. The authors created...
MENTAL HEALTH
NBC News

Humanities Eye’s in the Sky: The Hubble and James Webb Space Telescopes (Part 2)

For over 30 Years, the Hubble Space Telescope has been peering into the deepest reaches of the universe. During it’s years in orbit, Hubble has changed the way scientists and everyday people look at space. Today, astronomers and scientists look back at the impacts and contributions of Hubble, and the exciting future of space exploration, as the new James Webb Space Telescope promises to revolutionize our understanding of the universe yet again.July 1, 2022.
ASTRONOMY
Popular Science

The land of lost fireflies is probably a humble New Jersey bog

As entomologists around the world raise the alarm about the loss of insects, one firefly fanatic in the Mid-Atlantic has made an unexpected discovery: four new species of bioluminescent beetles. These particular lightning bugs, all in the Photuris genus, may have long escaped detection because no one was really looking...
WILDLIFE

