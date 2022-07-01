ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin might be on another precipice. A technical analyst says another crash could be coming for the world's biggest crypto.

By Phil Rosen
Markets Insider
 2 days ago

Happy Friday readers. Phil Rosen here — boy am I glad to see you today.

As a final send-off before the long weekend, I wanted to share some more chipper news…

But in a bear market that's harder to come by. So instead, I'll be explaining the crypto downturn, and why a top analyst says bitcoin still has plenty of room to fall (even though it just sagged below $19,000 yesterday).

Here we go.

Programming note: There will be no newsletter on Monday, the Fourth of July. Enjoy the long weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ChBxx_0gRsX4me00
Bitcoin tumbled to well below $20,000 over the weekend, before rebounding somewhat on Monday. Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

1. The world's biggest crypto might be just getting started — with its dramatic decline, that is. According to Fairlead Strategies' Katie Stockton, bitcoin's negative momentum points to another 27% fall as it tests a key support level.

"Bitcoin has stabilized after a reaction to short-term oversold indications last week, supporting a short-term neutral bias within a bearish long-term trend," Stockton said.

On Thursday, bitcoin slipped about 5% to sag below $19,000. If the crypto breaks the $18,300 support level, Stockton said it could freefall all the way to its 2019 highs of about $13,900.

Bitcoin's nosedive and the subsequent rout in the wider crypto space has spurred a series of implosions that have rippled through the market this year.

Most recently, hedge fund Three Arrows Capital defaulted on a $670 million loan comprising roughly 15,000 bitcoin and $350 million in stablecoin USDC.

Meanwhile, crypto exchange CoinFlex this week was the latest in a spate of firms announcing that it would halt customer withdrawal as it deals with a $47 million bad debt.

Shaky investor confidence has sparked a wave of deleveraging in the sector. Retail investors are scaling back their margin accounts, and miners are selling bitcoin after using it as leverage to expand their operations. However, there are some analysts who believe the deleveraging cycle is nearing its end.

Companies in the space have taken a big hit, but giants like Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX are seeing opportunities. According to reports, Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange is in talks to buy beleaguered crypto lender BlockFi. Citing a source, CNBC said FTX is expected to pay roughly $25 million, 99% below BlockFi's last private valuation. BlockFi's CEO, Zac Prince, however, took to Twitter to comment on the report. It comes after The Block reported that FTX was also interested in making a deal with Celsius, but walked away because of the state of its finances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=130Lcr_0gRsX4me00
Vladimir Putin's Russia managed to avoid default on Tuesday. Alexander Demyanchuk/AP

2. US stock futures fell early Friday, after the S&P 500 closed out its worst first half of a year since 1970. You can see the latest market moves here.

3. On the docket: Nomad Holdings Ltd., Weathernews Inc., and more all reporting. Plus, look out for the ISM report on business manufacturing PMI, expected from the Institute for Supply Management at 9:00 am ET.

4. These are the stocks set to outperform in a market struggling to deal with recession risks and high inflation. That's according to UBS analysts, who said the uncertain market can present risks. See their list of 33 companies.

5. Analysts are forecasting that Bed Bath & Beyond has another 50% to fall. The stock's "dumpster fire" first quarter means its days could be numbered. As one analyst put it: "We are in the end days."

6. RBC's commodities chief said oil prices could be set to rise further thanks to OPEC struggles and higher demand. The oil cartel lacks additional supplies to meet the call for more output, the analyst said, and China's economic reopening will push demand higher. Here's what you want to know.

7. A top Indian company paid for Russian coal in yuan. And traders said more buyers could turn to China's currency for deals with Moscow, according to a Reuters report. One trader said he had never heard of an Indian firm paying in yuan for international trade in his entire 25 year career.

8. A retiree who ditched his job at the age of 26 explained how he built an investment portfolio he could live off of. His annual withdrawal rate remains below the stock market's average growth — and he shared which funds he bought and how he allows his holdings to grow.

9. After an abrupt break in the recent rally, Evercore broke down its top stock picks. Julian Emanual said bear market rallies are treacherous, but they're large and powerful enough for investors to trade profitably. These are the firm's 18 names it's eyeing — and it shared one options trade set to profit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xzzpQ_0gRsX4me00

10. It's starting to look like inflation has finally peaked. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, cooled more than expected in May. Take a look at the new economic data.

Keep up with the latest markets news throughout your day by checking out The Refresh from Insider, a dynamic audio news brief from the Insider newsroom. Listen here.

Curated by Phil Rosen in New York. (Feedback or tips? Email prosen@insider.com or tweet @philrosenn).

Edited by Max Adams (@maxradams) in New York and Hallam Bullock (@hallam_bullock) in London.

Country
China
POLITICO

New turmoil rocks crypto as court orders hedge fund to liquidate

A British Virgin Islands court has ordered the crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital to liquidate its assets, another blow to digital asset markets that are already cratering amid the collapse of once-high-flying startups. The unwinding of Three Arrows, which had been one of the industry’s top investment firms, will...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Apple Makes BofA List of Stocks That Can Beat Inflation

Consumer prices soared 8.6% in the 12 months through May, a 40-year high. As you’ve undoubtedly noticed in your shopping, inflation is running rampant. Consumer prices soared 8.6% in the 12 months through May, a 40-year high. As an investor, you’re probably interested in companies that can withstand the...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Bitcoin could fall an additional 27% to its 2019 high as the crypto tests a big support level, according to Fairlead's Katie Stockton

Bitcoin's negative momentum points to more downside ahead, according to Fairlead Strategies' Katie Stockton. The world's most valuable cryptocurrency fell below $19,000 on Thursday to test a key support level. Bitcoin's secondary support level sits at $13,900, representing potential downside of about 27%. Bitcoin could be on the verge of...
MARKETS
u.today

"The Big Short" Michael Burry Believes We're Halfway Through Bearmarket

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
